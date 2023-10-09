LocLab makes digital twins more accessible with the launch of LocLab Cloud, powered by HxDR

LocLab Cloud is an end-to-end solution providing an innovative new way for using, managing and sharing 3D digital twins.

(Darmstadt, Germany, Oct. 9, 2023) LocLab, part of Hexagon, today announced the launch of LocLab Cloud, powered by HxDR. The cloud-based platform offers a secure end-to-end solution for 3D digital twins, allowing management and monitoring of models. It acts as an open platform, enabling partners to upload, update, access and share their own digital 3D content. Generic interfaces facilitate integration with existing systems, such as ERP, FM and IoT.

LocLab specialises in developing object-based and structured digital twin models that seamlessly integrate data from various systems and sources. Users can click on an object within the model to access relevant data sets stored elsewhere. Clients rely on these models for efficient asset management, process optimisation, simulations and more.

"Industry increasingly understands the benefits of data-enriched digital twins. But to fully realise their potential, users need an efficient platform that helps them securely store, manage and maintain these assets, ensuring real-time updates,” says Ilka May, CEO at LocLab. “LocLab Cloud is an innovative SaaS platform that enables clients to access and share data about their assets through a very intuitive spatial 3D environment.”

LocLab Cloud is accessible from any computer, tablet or mobile device via a web browser and the new Digital Twin Player. The cloud-native security system ensures that only authorised collaborators can upload, access share and collaborate on the digital content.

The platform empowers users, such as infrastructure providers, with comprehensive data, enabling predictive maintenance, scenario planning, sustainability analysis and overall improved decision-making. Users can seamlessly interact with the 3D model and receive live updates from on-site sensors. LocLab Cloud thus provides them with immediate, actionable insights.

At the heart of Hexagon’s cloud services is HxDR, a cloud-native platform for geospatial data at any scale. HxDR powers Hexagon’s digital reality applications with storage, visualisation, collaboration tools and automated microservices for data processing. HxDR also powers Reality Cloud Studio, HxGN GeoCloud and the HxGN Content Program.

Find out more at hxdr.com/loclab-cloud/ or visit the Hexagon booth at INTERGEO (Hall 25 | Booth B25.16).

LocLab Consulting GmbH

LocLab, part of Hexagon, is a leader in 3D digital twin content creation. LocLab’s proprietary technology, enabled by a high degree of automation using proven workflows and artificial intelligence, allows the cost- and time-efficient creation of digital twins of machines, buildings, manufacturing facilities or large-scale areas such as transportation networks or entire cities.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.2bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

For further information, please contact:

Haike Finch-Schattka

Communications Manager Global Marketing

Haike.finch-schattka@hexagon.com









Joshua Booth

Account Executive

+44 (0)7885 832217

wearetfd.com

Unit 3.4, The Department Store Studios,

19 Bellefields Road,

London, SW9 9UH





Introducing the Quantum Collective, click here to find out more!







