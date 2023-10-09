Security Alert #4: U.S. Embassy Jerusalem (October 9, 2023)

Location: Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza

Event: Security Alert #4 (October 9, 2023)

The U.S. Embassy continues to closely monitor the dynamic security situation in the Gaza periphery (the areas of Israel near Gaza) and in Gaza. There are active military operations in the Gaza periphery and Gaza, as well as rocket and mortar fire in the Gaza periphery. The Erez crossing between Israel and Gaza is closed until further notice, and U.S. citizens in Gaza who wish to leave and can do so safely are advised to check the status of the Rafah Crossing into Egypt.

U.S. citizens in Israel who have family members missing in the Gaza periphery can go to the Israel National Police’s combined assistance center at 4 HaNegev Street in Airport City. Additional information can be found here: https://www.gov.il/he/departments/news/police_08-10-23_family-center (Hebrew only at this time).

U.S. citizens in Israel who need assistance should also contact the closest U.S. embassy or consulate using this crisis intake form.

Ben Gurion International Airport remains open, but some flights have been reduced or suspended. U.S. carriers have temporarily suspended flights to Israel. Please check with the airlines on the availability of flights and flight status. You can check the status of flights and the status of Ben Gurion International Airport here: https://www.iaa.gov.il/en/

U.S. citizens can check the status of land border crossings here:

U.S. citizens are reminded to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness as security incidents, including mortar and rocket fire, often take place without warning. U.S. citizens should monitor news outlets and follow advice from local security and emergency response officials to increase their security awareness and remain safe.

U.S. Embassy personnel must observe a curfew from 8:00 PM – 6:00 AM and are urged to stay as close to home as possible outside the curfew hours. U.S. government personnel are prohibited from personal travel to the West Bank until further notice.

U.S. citizens can find additional information regarding steps to take in case of mortar and rocket fire in the Country Information for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza:

Mortar and Rocket Fire: In the event of mortar or rocket fire, a “red alert” siren may be activated. Treat all such alerts as real. Follow the instructions from local authorities and seek shelter immediately. Know the location of your closest shelter or protected space. U.S. government personnel and their family members may be restricted from traveling to areas affected by rocket activity, sirens, and/or the opening of bomb shelters. For additional information on appropriate action to take upon hearing a siren or explosion, see the Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command website (available on devices within Israel) or view the Preparedness Information. U.S. citizens may also wish to download the free Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command application on Android or Apple devices to receive real-time security and safety alerts. Free commercial applications, such as Red Alert: Israel, are also available.

U.S. citizens should take this into consideration when planning their own activities.

Assistance:

State Department – Consular Affairs

1-833-890-9595 (toll free) and 606-641-0131 (local)

https://cacms.state.gov/s/crisis-intake

U.S. Embassy Jerusalem

14 David Flusser St.

Jerusalem

Website: https://il.usembassy.gov/

U.S. Embassy Branch Office Tel Aviv

71 HaYarkon St.

Tel Aviv

Website: https://il.usembassy.gov/

Israel, West Bank, and Gaza Country Information

Israel, West Bank, and Gaza Travel Advisory

Enroll in Safe Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates

By U.S. Mission Israel | 9 October, 2023 | Topics: Alert