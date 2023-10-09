GAM Exterminating is the winning bidder for Available Pest Control

Submit Release
NEW YORK, US, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GAM Extermination Grp., a leading nationwide pest control investment group, is excited to announce that it has emerged as the winning bidder for Available Pest Control and Lawn Maintenance, a long-standing business in Jacksonville, Florida.

Headed by industry veterans Greg Migliaccio and Peter Pirrello, GAM Extermination Grp. has a proven track record of successful investments in the pest control sector across the country. This latest acquisition is a testament to the group's aggressive growth strategy and commitment to expanding its footprint in key markets.

"We are excited to be part of the vibrant Jacksonville community," said Greg Migliaccio, Co-Founder of GAM Extermination Grp. "Available Pest Control and Lawn Maintenance has a strong reputation for delivering high-quality services, and we look forward to building on this solid foundation to serve the pest control and lawn maintenance needs of residents and businesses in the area."

Peter Pirrello, Co-Founder of GAM Extermination Grp., added, "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to invest in and support the growth of leading pest control businesses. We are eager to leverage our resources and expertise to further enhance the services offered by Available Pest Control and Lawn Maintenance."

GAM Extermination Grp. is committed to maintaining the high standards of service that Available Pest Control and Lawn Maintenance's customers have come to expect. The group plans to retain the existing staff and continue to provide the same reliable, professional pest control and lawn maintenance services.

About GAM Extermination Grp.

GAM Extermination Grp. is a dynamic pest control investment group with a nationwide presence. Led by Greg Migliaccio and Peter Pirrello, the group specializes in identifying promising pest control businesses and providing them with the resources and support they need to grow and succeed. With a focus on quality service and customer satisfaction, GAM Extermination Grp. is shaping the future of the pest control industry.

