EU delivers further emergency assistance in Armenia

On 7 October, a plane with EU emergency supplies landed in Armenia. Mobilising its humanitarian stockpiles, the EU has delivered hygiene kits, kitchen sets, blankets, solar LED-s, and solar flashlights. This will help EU humanitarian partners on the ground support people in need with shelter and accommodation essentials.

On 6 October, the Commissioner for Crisis Management – Janez Lenarčič came to Armenia to coordinate the EU’s assistance to the country in light of the mass exodus of people from Nagorno-Karabakh. This follows the European Commission President Von der Leyen’s meeting with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on 5 October in Granada where a series of EU support measures were outlined.

During his mission to Armenia, Lenarčič also met Pashinyan, and visited shelters for the displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Commissioner discussed the latest support mobilised via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, which was activated on 29 September upon a request from Armenia. Austria, Germany, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Romania, and Sweden have offered urgently needed shelter equipment, food, and medical supplies. Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain, and Sweden have offered medical support to assist the mass of burn victims from the fuel depot explosion in Stepanakert. The first medical evacuation flight transporting patients from Armenia for treatment in France landed in Paris on 5 October.

