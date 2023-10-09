Price Freeze in Effect

On October 08, 2023, a Declaration of a State of Significant Emergency was declared for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. Accordingly, pursuant to the Commonwealth Disaster Price Freeze Act, codified at 4CMC § 5141-5144, a price freeze is hereby declared.

The prices of the following items are frozen:

Gasoline, kerosene, diesel fuel, natural gas, and all other chemical fuels, whether in gaseous, liquid, or solid form

All foods and foodstuffs, including water, bottled water, beverages, and ice;

All clothing;

Flashlights, lamps, lanterns, candles, light bulbs, and other means of illumination;

Generators, cables, wires, electrical batteries of every sort, and similar equipment for the generation and/or transmission of electrical power;

All appliances used in the storage and/or preparation of food, including, but not limited to stoves, barbecue grilles, ovens, refrigerators, and coolers;

Tools typically used for construction, ground clearing, or home repairs, whether electrically powered, chemically powered, or manual, including but not limited to, saws, machetes, hammers, drills, shovels, rakes, and brooms.

All bedding items, including pillows, futons, and blankets.

In addition to the foregoing items, housing rentals including apartments and condos shall not be increased in accordance with 4 CMC § 5142(b)

This price freeze shall last until rescinded, or until the declarations of emergency or disaster are terminated, whichever occurs first.

Done this 9th day of October 2023.

/s/

ARNOLD I. PALACIOS

Governor