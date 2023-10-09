Price Freeze in Effect
On October 08, 2023, a Declaration of a State of Significant Emergency was declared for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. Accordingly, pursuant to the Commonwealth Disaster Price Freeze Act, codified at 4CMC § 5141-5144, a price freeze is hereby declared.
The prices of the following items are frozen:
- Gasoline, kerosene, diesel fuel, natural gas, and all other chemical fuels, whether in gaseous, liquid, or solid form
- All foods and foodstuffs, including water, bottled water, beverages, and ice;
- All clothing;
- Flashlights, lamps, lanterns, candles, light bulbs, and other means of illumination;
- Generators, cables, wires, electrical batteries of every sort, and similar equipment for the generation and/or transmission of electrical power;
- All appliances used in the storage and/or preparation of food, including, but not limited to stoves, barbecue grilles, ovens, refrigerators, and coolers;
- Tools typically used for construction, ground clearing, or home repairs, whether electrically powered, chemically powered, or manual, including but not limited to, saws, machetes, hammers, drills, shovels, rakes, and brooms.
- All bedding items, including pillows, futons, and blankets.
In addition to the foregoing items, housing rentals including apartments and condos shall not be increased in accordance with 4 CMC § 5142(b)
This price freeze shall last until rescinded, or until the declarations of emergency or disaster are terminated, whichever occurs first.
Done this 9th day of October 2023.
/s/
ARNOLD I. PALACIOS
Governor