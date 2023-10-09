Typhoon Shelters for Saipan, Tinian, and Rota Activated

Shelters have been activated and will be opened at 6:00 p.m. today, October 9, 2023. Residents who need shelter assistance are asked to use the shelters closest to their homes. Residents are expected to bring their own bedding, food, and drinks in the shelter. No pets are permitted in the shelter unless the pet is a certified service animal. An ID should be presented upon entry.

✅Marianas High School (Cafeteria)

✅Koblerville Elementary School (Cafeteria)

✅Kagman High School (Cafeteria)

✅Tinian: Tinian Elementary School (Cafeteria)

✅Rota: Sinapalo Office on Aging

For Saipan, the Office on Aging will also be open to accommodate persons with disabilities and those with medical needs. Services under these categories include individuals who are wheelchair bound, who need oxygen, and for those with ailments that do not need to be admitted at the hospital.

For Rota, the Office on Aging in Sinapalo is the designated shelter. For inquiries, please call Valerie Q. Apatang at (670) 532-2656. For individuals requiring medical attention, the Rota Health Center is open.

Secondary, alternate shelters have been identified and will be announced with additional details when appropriate.

𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝗦𝗵𝗲𝗹𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀

Transport services to typhoon shelters for the islands of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota can be accessed by contacting the following telephone numbers:

📞 Saipan:

EOC State Warning Point: (670) 237-8000

📞 Tinian:

Public School System (PSS) Tinian Elementary School Tinian: (670) 783-8962 (Primary) or (670) 433-9250 (Secondary)

Tinian Municipality Operations Center: (670) 433-1803 (Primary) or (670) 433-1800 (Secondary)

📞 Rota:

Rota Mayor’s Office: (670) 532-9451/2 (Primary Number)