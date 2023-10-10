KYAN Technologies to Present Functional Combinatorial Precision Medicine Platform Data at 2023 AACR-NCI-EORTC conference
Clinical concordance data for AML and NHL along with preclinical data on targeting KRAS to be presentedSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KYAN Technologies Pte Ltd (“KYAN”), an innovative small data AI biotech company, today announced that it will present three posters at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, taking place in Boston, MA from October 15 to October 19, 2023. The posters will showcase and further validate the preclinical and clinical capabilities of the Optim.AI™ platform which takes a combinatorial approach to functional precision oncology. “Our mission of bridging the cancer care gap becomes more fully realized as we close the gap between genotype and phenotype, moving from precision medicine to functional precision medicine,” said Hugo Saavedra, founder and Chief Executive Officer of KYAN. “The results of our studies demonstrate the potential of Optim.AI™ to target more prevalent and untapped KRAS mutations, and the next evolution of our platform in adding immunotherapies for guided patient treatment.”
Details on the posters presentations are as set forth below.
ABSTRACT TITLE: Clinical evaluation of a functional combinatorial precision medicine platform to predict combination immunotherapy responses in hematological malignancies
POSTER NUMBER: A125
ABSTRACT TITLE: Identification of therapeutic drug combinations targeting KRAS
POSTER NUMBER: A127
ABSTRACT TITLE: Analytical and clinical evaluation of a functional combinatorial precision medicine platform
POSTER NUMBER: A128
POSTER SESSION: A
SESSION DATE/TIME: Thursday, October 12 | 12:30 pm-4:00 pm
SESSION LOCATION: Level 2, Exhibit Hall D
About KYAN Technologies:
KYAN Technologies Pte Ltd is a pioneering leader in the field of functional precision medicine. Our company is dedicated to revolutionizing cancer care by leveraging our cutting-edge technology and expertise.
KYAN has developed Optim.AI™, a state-of-the-art platform solution for clinical decision support and efficient drug development. This powerful tool empowers healthcare providers and scientists by providing them with critical insights to make informed clinical and research decisions. Through our unique specialization in integrating small data AI and biological experiments, we offer a truly personalized solution that transforms the identification of optimal outcomes from vast drug-dose combinations, to improve the development and delivery of therapies to patients.
In addition to supporting healthcare providers and patients, KYAN is committed to aiding more efficient and accelerated drug development. From the development of novel biopharmaceutical assets to repurposing and expanding the use of drugs, KYAN’s aim is to help bring better treatment options to as many patients as possible.
For more information, visit https://kyantechnologies.com/
