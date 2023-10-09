Pyrethroids Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Pyrethroids Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

"Pyrethroids market to reach $4.55 billion by 2027, with a 5.3% CAGR, as per TBRC's Pyrethroids Global Market Report 2023."

"Pyrethroids market thrives on rising insect-repellent product demand. Asia-Pacific leads. Key players: BASF, Dow, Bayer CropScience, Rallis India, Sumitomo Chemical, Heranba Industries, Monsanto, DuPont, United Phosphorus, FMC Corporation, Nufarm, Meghmani Organics, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical, Nanjing Red Sun."

Pyrethroids Market Segments

• By Product Type: Bifenthrin, Deltamethrin, Permethrin, Cypermethrin, Cyfluthrin, Lambda-Cyhalothrin, Other Types

• By Non-Crop Based: Turfs, Ornamentals, Other Non-Crops

• By Pest Type: Lepidoptera, Sucking Pests, Coleoptera, Diptera, Mites, Other Pest Types

• By Application: Cereals And Grains, Oilseeds And Pulses, Fruits And Vegetables, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global pyrethroids market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pyrethroids refer to a class of synthetic insecticide that is similar to natural pyrethrins, which are found in the flowers of chrysanthemum plants. Pyrethroids are widely used in agricultural, household, and public health applications for their insecticidal properties.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC