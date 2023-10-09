Submit Release
Award-winning 85” ULED X Hisense TV Brings Exclusive Pre-launch Access to the Region

Consumers across the UAE can unlock big savings for a limited period

DUBAI, إمارة دبيّ, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global electronics leader Hisense is offering consumers the chance to pre-order and be the first in the region to own its award-winning, high-performance ULED X TV 85” at an exclusive rate. The initial phase extends an introductory price to buyers in UAE (AED15,999).

The ULED X is the epitome of picture quality and advanced technology with impressive features such groundbreaking chipset and MINI-LED X technology that takes contrast and complete backlight control to a whole new level. With its four main advanced features – Mini-LED X, Hi-View Engine X, Dynamic X Display, & Cine Stage X, the TV boasts to redefine the viewing experience.

Jason Ou, President of Hisense MENA, said: “Hisense constantly strives to innovate and understand consumer need to enhance the way people experience entertainment. The ULED X lives up to our commitment to bring quality and premium products to the MENA region. We are excited to expand our product portfolio in a region renowned for its early adoption of the latest technologies,”

The Hisense ULED X is an entirely new class of advanced Mini-LEDs, which garnered major awards at CES 2023 the world’s most powerful tech event. The technology of ULED X is a combination of spectacular display performance, superior contrast, best-in-class brightness, and brilliant colour accuracy, all the advanced tech you’d expect from a flagship model.

The limited pre-order offer can be unlocked at the Hisense Brand Store, Hisense website - www.hisenseme.com as well as leading retail stores like Carrefour & Sharaf DG.

The planned regional launch of the new Hisense ULED X series is in line with the company’s strategy to build on sales growth not only throughout the MENA region but also globally. Hisense has signed as a global sponsor of UEFA EURO 2024™ marking the third consecutive UEFA EURO that the brand will sponsor after being a partner for the two previous editions and a successful sponsorship of FIFA World Cup 2022™.

Hisense also has an extensive range of premium Mini-LED series TVs that offer unparalleled cutting-edge innovation and stunning picture quality, including the U8K, U7K, and U6 Pro.

