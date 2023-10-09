Virsec Announces Security Controls to Prevent Cyber Attacks After Microsoft Ends Support for Windows Server 2012

Virsec is trusted by top organizations and government agencies worldwide to provide comprehensive workload protection and zero-day attack prevention. #cybersecurity #webappprotection #positivesecurity #workloadprotection #virsec Virsec is the only solution that instantly stops unexpected workload behavior the moment it begins. Adopting a Zero Trust approach to applications and workloads can virtually eliminate adversary dwell time and ransomware attacks. #eliminateransomware #zerotrust Patches and software updates can only provide protection from known vulnerabilities, leaving workloads and applications vulnerable to sophisticated zero-days and LOLBin attacks. Virsec protects end-of-life Windows servers that cannot be patched.

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virsec, a leading provider of Zero Trust Runtime Defense, has recently introduced a next-generation cybersecurity solution to combat the increasing number of cyber attacks. The Virsec Security Platform (VSP) employs a positive security trust model to proactively prevent cybercriminals and nation-state actors from exploiting vulnerabilities and launching zero-day attacks, malware, ransomware, and data breaches on legacy and modern workloads and applications in just milliseconds.

Microsoft has announced that they will discontinue support for Windows Server 2012 and 2012 R2 on October 10, 2023 (https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/lifecycle/announcements/windows-server-2012-r2-end-of-support). After that date, security updates will no longer be available. To ensure business continuity and the security of these workloads and the applications running in them, here are three options to consider:

1. Purchase Extended Security Updates (ESUs): Protect legacy servers by investing in ESUs. This is an expensive option. One of Virsec's enterprise customers was quoted a whopping $2M over three years for this option. Another was quoted $4k/server/year.

2. Upgrade Servers: Take this opportunity to upgrade servers and move to the cloud. For some, this isn't an option. Many applications and workloads cannot be migrated to the cloud due to cost, resources, integration, latency, governance, and compliance.

3. Install the Virsec Security Platform (VSP): VSP offers continuous protection for host operating systems and applications. VSP provides NIST, CISA, and PCI compensating security controls to safeguard legacy Windows 2012 workloads and application runtime environments. Their customers say they see SIGNIFICANT ROI savings and better protection with Virsec.

Protect Legacy Out-of-Support Applications and Workloads

Virsec provides genuine Zero Trust workload protection capabilities that continuously address known and unknown vulnerabilities in Windows and Linux-based software, including those that are no longer supported and left unpatched. With this solution, IT teams no longer need to struggle to find individuals with the necessary expertise to develop custom fixes to address vulnerabilities in technologies that have been replaced or put to rest by vendors. The Virsec Security Platform (VSP) provides protection without tuning, prior knowledge, or access to code. Extending a defense-in-depth security posture by adding continuous protection for legacy systems with security compensating controls provides peace of mind against bad actors intent on exfiltrating sensitive data or taking control of runtime environments.

How the Virsec Security Platform (VSP) Works

Virsec Security Platform (VSP) discovers and automatically maps what’s authorized and expected to run on a workload, only allowing trusted applications, files, and processes to run. It prevents malicious code from executing, protecting workloads at every moment. This prevents any modified code, remote code injection or execution, or memory injection from occurring, eliminating the chance of zero-day exploits, even in unpatched or legacy environments.

Key benefits of the Virsec Security Platform (VSP) include:

• Zero-Day and Living-Off-The-Land Binary (LOLBin) Attack Protection: Prevent zero-day and LOLBin exploits from taking hold of a workload and inflicting digital mayhem by preventing them via granular application controls with millisecond dwell time.

• Auto Discovery and One-Click Web-App Protection: Take inventory of applications within the workload and protect them with a single click.

• Automated Allowlisting: Deploy and easily maintain your allowlist (aka ‘whitelist’) with an intuitive interface to reduce user errors, and pre-built script automation establishes threat, trust, and provenance for files and processes with seamless integrations with existing tools.

• Memory Exploit Protection: Stops attempts to inject and run malicious code from memory. Exploit techniques are detected and stopped in real-time without needing any signature, learning, or customization for major Windows OS.



ABOUT VIRSEC

Virsec is trusted by top organizations and government agencies worldwide to provide comprehensive application and workload protection for zero-day attack prevention. Battle-tested against 200+ top government red-teamers and trusted by Fortune 100 companies, Virsec has repeatedly proven that a positive security model based on trust intelligence provides scalable cyber protection.

The Virsec Security Platform (VSP) is a proven technology that enables leading government and commercial organizations to protect the legacy and proprietary software essential for businesses at runtime against ransomware and other known and unknown threats before there is an impact. It further reduces overall security costs and ensures continual compliance – even where applications have outlived their intended life span.

Virsec is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices worldwide.

