Health Center Hours During the Storm

Upon declaration of TYPHOON CONDITION II or I, Rota Health Center and Tinian Health Center will be CLOSED. Patients will be contacted to reschedule appointments that are affected by these closures.

The CHC Hospital, Tinian Health Center, and Rota Health Center emergency rooms will remain open 24/7 despite weather conditions.

𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀:

CHCC will provide shelter for pregnant women who are at least 36 weeks pregnant or at risk for preterm labor during the typhoon. Please contact (670) 234-8950 for more information. Residents of Tinian and Rota can report to the Tinian and Rota Health Centers respectively.

𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗙𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

CHCC recommends that all residents make sure they have enough of their prescription medications to last at least one week. This is especially important for people with diabetes, hypertension, or uncontrolled asthma. Store your medications in a waterproof container and take them with you to wherever you are sheltering from the storm.