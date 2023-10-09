USA Safe Zone Map Unveiled at Online National Conference "Global Crisis: America At The Crossroads 2024" on Oct 7, 2023
The event aimed to address critical issues like climate change and catastrophic disasters, offering solutions and Safe Zone resources for preparedness.
If you are buying a house in a green zone, it should be a single-story building with sturdy stone monolithic walls.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 7, 2023, the Creative Society platform hosted a highly anticipated online conference titled "Global Crisis. America at the Crossroads 2024." The event aimed to shed light on critical issues facing the United States and the world, including climate change, catastrophic disasters, and potential paths forward. You can rewatch this conference now on the website: https://creativesociety.com/global-crisis-america-at-the-crossroads-2024
In a groundbreaking announcement made during the online national conference titled "Global Crisis: America At The Crossroads 2024," a Safe Zone Map was unveiled, offering a critical resource for preparedness and climate crisis management in the United States. Attendees were encouraged to examine the map of America, identifying red, yellow, and green zones. These zones likely represented areas of varying vulnerability to climate-related disasters.
An alarming revelation was made during the conference: a representative of two corporations had offered a staggering sum of 2 billion dollars, one billion from each corporation, to keep the information discussed at the conference from becoming public knowledge. This revelation underscored the critical importance of sharing and disseminating this vital information to the public rather than allowing it to remain exclusive to a select few.
During the conference, attendees gained insights into several pressing topics:
The True Causes of Climate Cataclysms: The conference delved into the underlying factors driving sudden climate cataclysms and the intensification of catastrophic disasters worldwide. Understanding these root causes is crucial for addressing and mitigating the impact of these disasters.
Two Possible Solutions: Attendees were presented with two potential paths out of the crisis. The speakers discussed the Creative Society model and the proposal put forth by Egon Cholakian as two viable approaches to addressing the challenges facing America and the world. These options provided a framework for change and resilience in the face of climate catastrophes.
Steps for Ensuring Safety and Survival: The conference offered practical steps and strategies for individuals and families to ensure their safety and survival in the upcoming difficult and dangerous times. This information was invaluable for those seeking to prepare for the uncertain future.
The "Global Crisis. America at the Crossroads 2024" conference served as a wake-up call for individuals and society as a whole. It highlighted the urgency of addressing climate-related challenges, offered potential solutions, and stressed the importance of collective action. The conference's message was clear: the time for action is now, and we must choose a path forward that ensures the well-being and survival of ourselves, our families, and our planet.
To rewatch the conference, please visit https://creativesociety.com/global-crisis-america-at-the-crossroads-2024
