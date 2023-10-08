Governor Palacios Declares Typhoon Condition III for Saipan, Tinian, and Rota

(CNMI Office of the Governor) – As of 2:30 p.m. this afternoon, in consultation with the CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office (HSEM) and the National Weather Service (NWS) Guam Weather Forecast Office (WFO), Governor Arnold I. Palacios has declared Typhoon Condition III for the islands of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

Typhoon Condition III means that damaging winds of 39 MPH or greater are possible beginning Tuesday morning, and typhoon force winds of 74 MPH or greater are possible Tuesday afternoon or evening.

It’s important to stress that the storm’s movement, strength, and projected path are evolving; the CNMI Office of the Governor and CNMI HSEM will be monitoring the movement of the storm and continue to consult with the National Weather Service and other agencies. Updates will be announced when available and when appropriate.

In preparation for anticipated tropical storm and typhoon-strength winds, Governor Palacios, Lt. Governor David M. Apatang, and CNMI HSEM advise CNMI residents to take the following preparatory measures:

Gas vehicles and obtain fuel for your generators.

Secure loose debris and belongings around your household or yard.

Those living in flood-prone areas should take action; clear drainage areas and unblock storm drains to minimize flooding.

Secure important documents such as birth certificates, tax papers, and insurance documents, and keep copies in a weather-proof bag.

Prepare to board up windows or close shutters.

Have a prepared emergency preparedness kit with first-aid kits, batteries, flashlights, toiletries, and a portable stove in your household.

Stock up on food and water, as appropriate, for your household.

Stay up to date with the latest information from the National Weather Service and the CNMI Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and other official sources.

Again, this is an evolving situation – the direction, speed, intensification rate, and other attributes of the storm may change over the next few hours. The CNMI Office of the Governor and CNMI HSEM will be monitoring the movement of the intensifying storm, continue to consult with the National Weather Service and other agencies, and continue to provide updates when available and when appropriate. Information regarding shelter activations, government office closures, and other important updates will also be announced.

For additional information, visit the following: