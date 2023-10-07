Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Menasha, Wis.

MENASHA, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in the City of Menasha, Wis. that occurred on the afternoon of Saturday, October 7, 2023.

At approximately 3:08 p.m., officers from the Menasha Police Department and the Fox Crossing Police Department responded to a domestic dispute on the 1100 block of Geneva Road in Menasha. Upon arrival, officers encountered a male subject armed with bladed weapons. One officer from the Menasha Police Department discharged their firearm during the incident and struck the male subject. First aid was rendered; however, the subject was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

Both the Menasha and Fox Crossing police officers were equipped with body cameras.

The involved officer from the Menasha Police Department has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Neenah Police Department, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI will review all evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Winnebago County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct media inquiries regarding the officer involved critical incident to Wisconsin DOJ.