Nogales Station Border Patrol agent and his K9 partner discover Fentanyl and Methamphetamine near Amado, Arizona.

Tucson, Ariz.- A Nogales Station Border Patrol agent and his K9 partner discovered more than 130 pounds of narcotics while patrolling Thursday morning near Amado, Arizona.

On October 5th, at around 10:00 a.m. a K9 team found and seized four abandoned duffel bags containing suspected illicit drugs near the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint. The drugs tested positive for meth and fentanyl, totaling 71.0 pounds of meth, with an estimated street value of $63,796, and 63.3 pounds of fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $416,150.

A Nogales Station Canine Team discovered an abandoned meth/fentanyl load on Thursday.

“This narcotics seizure is significant,” said Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin. “It not only demonstrates the hard work of this dedicated canine team but also illustrates the need for our agents to be in the field, doing what they do best. In this case, that’s keeping dangerous drugs from reaching our nation’s communities.”

The narcotics have been turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

