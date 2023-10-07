RGPF is to get a Human Resource Manager and Planner

The 14-month old Congress Government of Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell has announced its intention to appoint a Human Resource Manager and Planner for the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF).

In delivering the traditional Throne Speech to mark the opening of a new session of Parliament, Dame Cecile La Grenade also said that the government will be amending the Firearms Act to provide for much stiffer penalties for persons convicted of possession, trading, or use of illegal firearms.

Two weeks ago, the Prime Minister told reporters that the government will address the firearms act in light of the recent upsurge of criminal activities including murder on the island with the use of firearms.

According to Dame Cecile, the new measures which are targeted at the Police Force are aimed at ensuring that “our officers are well-supported” and that the men and women in uniform can continue to evolve and excel in their mission whilst optimising “the efficient utilisation of our human resource capital.”

The female head of state indicated that a number of important initiatives will be taken by Government to directly impact on RGPF as they have recognised the challenges and trauma members of the Force may encounter in the line of duty as government is fully committed to their well-being.

“We will establish access to counselling services to effectively address Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and offer comprehensive psychosocial support to our dedicated law enforcement personnel,” she told the Joint sitting of the Upper and Lower Houses.

Dame Cecile confirmed a plan in the making that was announced earlier by the Prime Minister to transition the responsibilities of the licensing and port security departments to civilian personnel, enabling the police force to concentrate exclusively on their primary duties.

She said that this strategic move which is due to begin in 2024 will optimise the RGPF’s resources and enhance its ability to fulfil its core functions.

The Governor General also made mention of the recent increase in violent crimes involving the use of firearms.

She stated that the decision to amend the Firearms Act “is to ensure a safe, secure and peaceful Grenada and to preserve our long-standing record as a low crime nation, one of the safest places in the Caribbean.”

Dame Cecile announced that the Government is planning to introduce CCTV cameras across public spaces and other vulnerable spots in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique and will pass the required legislation in Parliament to ensure the use of footage from the CCTV cameras as evidence in Court Proceedings to successfully prosecute criminals.

She also outlined the role to be played by the recently established National Security Council (NSC) that will soon engage in widespread consultations with Grenadians across all sectors to assist with the creation of a national security policy to improve and strengthen national security.

Dame Cecile said she believes that the outcome of this proactive measure will help enhance surveillance, deter criminal activities, and promote a safer environment for citizens.

“We are committed to fostering a more inclusive and responsive approach to law enforcement. To this end, we will initiate a consultative process engaging various sectors of our society to solicit their valuable input on how policing can better address their specific needs,” she added.

The Governor General told legislators that efforts will be made to enhance the island’s sole prison at Richmond Hill as emphasis will be placed on infrastructure enhancement, enhancing rehabilitation efforts, and promoting self-sufficiency within the prison system.