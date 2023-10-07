Submit Release
Security Alert – U.S. Embassy – Amman (October 7, 2023)

Location: Jordan

Event: The U.S. Embassy is closely monitoring the security situation in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza.  Reports indicate the land border crossings at King Hussein/Allenby Bridge, at Aqaba/Eilat in the south, and the Jordan River Crossing in the north are closed or may be closed at any time for an unknown period of time.  U.S. citizens are advised to check Israeli and Jordanian government websites to determine if border crossings are open prior to your travel.

In the past, security incidents in Israel have led to protests or large gatherings in neighboring countries.  U.S. citizens are advised to avoid large crowds and protests, to move away from them as expeditiously as possible, and to turn around and seek an alternate route around any road closings.

The Embassy will continue to review the situation and provide additional information as needed.

Actions to Take:

  • Avoid large crowds and protests
  • Seek alternate routes around road closings
  • Be aware of your surroundings
  • Monitor local media
  • Contact the police by dialing 911 if you are in immediate danger

