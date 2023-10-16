Memphis & America's 1st Big Screen (Kick Boxing) Filmmaker Anthony "Amp" Elmore, to shoot "Rock & Roll A Black Legacy"

Share This Article

Anthony "Amp" Elmore 5 time world Kick-Boxing Champion with Kenya's Govenor Nyongo, Kenyan dignitaries in Memphis, TN

Memphis & America's First independent big screen Kick-Boxing Filmmaker to shoot "Rock and Roll A Black Legacy".

I'll stay in Memphis...” — Elvis Presley

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthony "Amp" Elmore , a progressive unifying black figure, serves not only the black narrative, but has helped shaped present day American culture. In 1971 at 18 years old, Anthony led the first 18 year old voter registration in Tennessee, as a student at Hamilton high school. Shelby County Commissioners; Minerva Johnican, Yvonne Acey and Katherine Bowers started the Innercity voter education committee, and Anthony was the Youth Chairman. Anthony was also a delegate to represent the state of Tennessee, for the first black political convention in Gary Indiana with Jesse Jackson, Charles Diggs Jr., Harry Belafonte, Coretta Scott King, Betty Shabazz, Isaac Hayes, Richard Roundtree, Richard Hatchett (the first black Mayor of Indiana), where 10,000 African Americans joined together, to raise the number of black elected leaders in America, and address economic and social crisis in the black community. Anthony spent his youth dedicated to the black rights movement, which pushed America and the world to a more unified, moral, and equal understanding of human rights.Racial segregation under the Jim Crow laws, did not stop Anthony "Amp" Elmore from believing that his voice mattered, despite as a black child having to enter the Malco movie theater through the back door. Anthony would study Shotokan karate, and become a five time world kick boxing champion, who was welcomed in Kenya with opened arms, when his biopic "The Contemporary Gladiator " and first independent feature film in Memphis history (and first Kick boxing film in American history) premiered and received world-wide reach, which inspired the official honor of a hero's welcome for Anthony in Kenya, in 1990. (Live in Memphis, TN? The Historical Black Kick-Boxing Film "Contemporary Gladiator" will screen October 26, at the Circuit Playhouse at 6:00 pm. Get your tickets here!) https://imff23.indiememphis.org/schedule/6507891ceabed5008443b163 Historical figure and world champion Anthony "Amp" Elmore, was the first to produce a National Kick-Boxing fight on BET (Black Entertainment Television)with Robert Johnson and the first to bring ESPN to Memphis. Connecting with all people, Anthony used his own black power, to inspire a greater respect for equality, as he is known to make bold moves, like in 1990 where he invited the Koori people of Australia's ghettos to dance with him in the ring, in front of a crowd of 20,000.“But we must accept one central truth and responsibility as participants in a democracy: Freedom is not a state; it is an act. It is not some enchanted garden perched high on a distant plateau where we can finally sit down and rest. Freedom is the continuous action we all must take, and each generation must do its part to create an even more fair, more just society.” - John LewisAnthony's belief in a more unified and equal society, is the soul of his newest feature film " Rock and Roll a Black Legacy " entering production Spring of 2024. https://www.rockandrollablacklegacyfilm.com/ The First Black Super heavyweight World Kickboxing Champion and Memphis, TN First Independent feature filmmaker connects his hometown of Orange Mound, to Africa in this exciting one of a kind Black comedic drama, full of inspiration, true history, and cultural relevance, all from the creative mind of Anthony “Amp” Elmore.The truth of America's history, can be found deeply intertwined in black America's legacy. Continuing his work, Anthony's film, will highlight untold truth's and build bridges between not only Black and White Americans, but America and Africa."Now THATS outta sight!" - Anthony "Amp" Elmore

