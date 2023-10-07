Hari Krishna Exports Promotes Sustainability and Collaboration at CIBJO Jaipur

Hari Krishna Exports shines at CIBJO event, City Palace Jaipur, 3-5 October 2023. Promoting global jewelry industry harmony and responsibility.

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, October 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd., a pioneering name in the diamond industry, made its mark at the prestigious CIBJO World Jewellery Confederation Event, held at the enchanting City Palace Jaipur from October 3 to October 5, 2023.

CIBJO is a non-profit foundation headquartered in Switzerland, serves as an international confederation, uniting national jewellery trade organisations from over 45 countries. Its mission is to promote harmonisation, international cooperation, and responsible sourcing, playing a pivotal role in addressing global challenges concerning the jewellery industry while ensuring consumer confidence.

Hari Krishna Exports' role at the event was multi-faceted, ranging from participation to strategic networking and knowledge exchange.

One significant part of the event was the bilateral meeting led by Mr. Brijesh Dholakia. The primary objective of this bilateral meeting was to foster collaboration and pave the way for creating a shared space for sustainability within the jewellery industry.

Such discussions are instrumental in forging partnerships and strategies to enhance further the industry's commitment to responsible and ethical practices.

The event featured prominent speakers, including Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri, President of CIBJO, who moderated the proceedings; Vipul Shah, Chair of GJEPC; and Pramod Agarwal, Chair of NGJCI, among others.

Topics of discussion ranged from responsible sourcing and sustainability to internationally recognised standards, reflecting the pressing concerns of the jewellery trade.

Mr. Brijesh Dholakia from Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd., shared his thoughts during the event, emphasising the pivotal role of sustainability in Hari Krishna Exports' ethos.

He stated, "Our commitment to sustainability is not just a business choice; it's a moral imperative. We are dedicated to supporting honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Sustainable Bharat, and through our actions, we are transforming the jewellery industry into a responsible and ethical one."

Keziah Theresse Gerosano, the CEO of the Dholakia Foundation - the sustainability vertical of Hari Krishna Exports - accompanied Mr. Brijesh Dholakia. They exhibited the company's commitment to ethical sourcing and sustainable business practices worldwide.

The occasion also honoured Mr. Savji Dholakia, Founder and Chairman of Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd., for his excellent contributions to the sector. He was awarded a prestigious award from CIBJO. His relentless dedication and contributions have propelled the company's achievements to impressive heights and left an indelible mark on the entire jewellery industry.

Hari Krishna Exports looks forward to a future where sustainability takes centre stage, transforming the jewellery industry into a beacon of ethical practices and environmental responsibility.

About Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd.:

Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. is a renowned name in the diamond industry with a dedicated focus on sustainable and traceable natural diamonds. With a legacy of ethical practices and a commitment to responsible sourcing, the company is a pioneer in transforming the jewellery industry for the better.