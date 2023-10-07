Zil Money and Plexe Join Forces to Streamline Access to Working Capital for Businesses

Get credit as required with the line of credit feature

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zil Money, a leading B2B payments platform, has partnered with Plexe to make it easy for businesses to access working capital. This collaboration streamlines the process of obtaining a line of credit from Plexe. Users can verify their business information and bank details on the platform without complications. The customers can select their preferred repayment period, making it simple to secure the needed funds.

The partnership of Zil Money with Plexe provides fast and hassle-free access to funds. Businesses can immediately transfer funds to their linked bank accounts after approval. This efficient process helps businesses access capital quickly, which allows them to seize opportunities and effortlessly overcome financial challenges.

Zil Money has expressed excitement, stating that the partnership with Plexe helps simplify businesses' working capital acquisition process. With the combined expertise and technology, the platform aims to empower businesses to thrive by providing them with the necessary financial resources precisely when required.

Zil Money is known for its user-friendly accounting features and transparent pricing, making it a top choice for freelancers and small businesses. By integrating with leading accounting software, Zil Money enhances its capabilities, helping businesses streamline their financial operations and improve financial management efficiency.

Zil Money integrates with popular accounting software Sage, Xero, QuickBooks, Zoho, Gusto, Zapier, Bill.com, etc., to streamline business payments. The cloud-based platform provides various payment options, including ACH, printed checks, emailed checks, mailing checks, wire transfers, RTP, payment links, international payments, wallet-to-wallet transfers, QR code payments, and more. Users can select their preferred payment methods for cost-effective transactions.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilBank.com, and ZilMoney.com, serves over 750,000 users and handles $50 billion in transactions. The platform's commitment lies in providing cutting-edge payment solutions that adapt to evolving business needs. The cloud-based platform offers features such as Payroll by Credit Card, Pay by Credit Card, Positive Pay, and more to support businesses to maintain cash flow.

Zil Money and Plexe partnership marks a significant step towards enhancing the financial well-being of businesses by streamlining access to working capital. This collaboration reflects their commitment to supporting business growth and economic prosperity.