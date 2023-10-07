Submit Release
PLANNED WATER DISRUPTION: King George VI School

Solomon Water would like to inform our valued customers that due to work requirements at the east end of King George VI School, there will be a planned water shut down from 9am to 4pm on Sunday 8 October 2023. 

The shutdown is to allow Solomon Water to carry out the following works:

  • Pipe relocation work at the Panatina
  • Removal of supply line valve to make way for new road drainage at the King George VI School east end, opposite the former Taiwanese Technical Mission Farm

Customers living in and around the following areas will be affected with no water during this time:

 West Panatina Ridge  Uncle Alick Shop area  KGVI Staff houses
Ela Motor Lee Kwok Kuen (SSS) Capital Park
Solrais Soap Factory Burns Creek
 Hastings Deering Residential Quarters Betikama
 Solomon Soap Tongs Hardware Power House,Lungga
 DOM’s Auto Service Former Taiwan farm Area Lungga
 Goodwood Timber KGVI East Games facility Henderson
Ranadi Dump site   GBR

Affected customers are advised to store water in buckets and containers for use during this shut down period.

We thank you for your patience and appreciate your understanding.

For more information, please contact Customer Care Service.
Phone: 44700
Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb
Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb
Facebook: www.facebook.com/SolomonWater

SolomonWater Press

