PLANNED WATER DISRUPTION: King George VI School

Solomon Water would like to inform our valued customers that due to work requirements at the east end of King George VI School, there will be a planned water shut down from 9am to 4pm on Sunday 8 October 2023.

The shutdown is to allow Solomon Water to carry out the following works:

Pipe relocation work at the Panatina

Removal of supply line valve to make way for new road drainage at the King George VI School east end, opposite the former Taiwanese Technical Mission Farm

Customers living in and around the following areas will be affected with no water during this time:

West Panatina Ridge Uncle Alick Shop area KGVI Staff houses Ela Motor Lee Kwok Kuen (SSS) Capital Park Solrais Soap Factory Burns Creek Hastings Deering Residential Quarters Betikama Solomon Soap Tongs Hardware Power House,Lungga DOM’s Auto Service Former Taiwan farm Area Lungga Goodwood Timber KGVI East Games facility Henderson Ranadi Dump site GBR

Affected customers are advised to store water in buckets and containers for use during this shut down period.

We thank you for your patience and appreciate your understanding.

For more information, please contact Customer Care Service.

Phone: 44700

Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb

Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SolomonWater

SolomonWater Press