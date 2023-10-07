World Day for Decent Work: EU4Youth supports youth employment in EaP region

EU4Youth joins the global community in celebrating the World Day for Decent Work (WDDW) on 7 October. As a steadfast advocate for youth employment and entrepreneurship in the Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries, EU4Youth has been involved in many initiatives addressing the issue.

Since its inception in 2008, the WDDW has united millions of individuals worldwide in a resounding call for the prioritisation of decent work within government policies and economic growth strategies. On this day each year, the global community comes together to advocate for workplace rights, wage justice, collective bargaining, living minimum wages, and decent work.

Young individuals in the EaP region possess immense potential and creativity in driving positive change, innovation, and economic growth. However, many of them face barriers to accessing quality employment and entrepreneurial opportunities. And the issue of labor rights regulations is still prevalent.

In 2021, the highest rates of youth unemployment in the EaP region were recorded in Georgia and Armenia, with figures reaching 30.76% and 36.09%, respectively. In Azerbaijan, over 16.49% of individuals aged 15-24 were unemployed, while Belarus and Moldova reported rates of 10.4% and 9.13%, respectively. Ukraine’s 2021 youth unemployment rate stood at 19.11%, and it has since experienced a significant increase, primarily attributed to Russia’s ongoing invasion.

EU4Youth is dedicated to breaking down employment hurdles. One recent effort encompasses the Telegram chat-bot game, @fairemployment, designed to raise awareness and understanding of fair employment practices among young individuals and employers. This interactive game guides players through workplace scenarios as either an employer or an employee, evaluating their knowledge of fair labor standards in a four-stage simulation. The game is now available in Georgian and Romanian languages and can be tested out by youth and employers.

The podcast, sponsored by EU4Youth on Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship, delves into the realm of career guidance and support services for Armenian and Azerbaijani youth. A separate episode of the podcast explores the best practices from EU member states in the domains of career guidance and educational programs. These encompass various facets, including skills assessment, expert advice, job search skills, mentoring, counseling, networking, job placement, and career education.

With ongoing efforts, EU4Youth continues providing young people with the tools, resources, and support they need to thrive in the labor market and contribute to the development of their communities.

Financed by the European Union and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, the EU4Youth Phase III Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship programme is being implemented by the Central Project Management Agency (CPVA) in Eastern Partnership countries, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine. The initiative will continue its activities until the middle of 2025, focusing on providing technical assistance to governmental and non-governmental organizations involved in addressing youth employment and employability.