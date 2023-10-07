A provisional Voter List is being compiled

Voter Registration Data from the provinces have been safely retrieved over the past week as scheduled.

Data inputting of the field registration data has started and will continue over the coming weeks, a process called the compilation of the provisional voter list.

At this stage, double and multiple registrations are detected. Detected double or multiple registrations are closely scrutinized to make sure that a registered voter has only one name in the biometric system.

The Solomon Islands Electoral Commission then deletes registered voters whom the system found to have double and multiple registrations.

This data compilation process will continue until 31st October from then a provincial voter list will be produced and printed ready for the Second Phase of this registration process which is the publication of the provisional voter list.

The second phase of the voter registration process will begin on the 5th of November and continue onto the 1st of December 2023.

If you have registered for the first time, updated your voter details, or transferred your voter registration, it is important that you look out for when the provincial list will come up so that you check for your name.

The provincial voter list will be published in the publication of the provisional voter list centers in the constituencies.

For Election Happenings, follow SIEO’s Facebook @SIelectoralcommission page and website on www.siec.gov.sb Or for general inquiries, you can call the office hotline phone on 7222200 or landline 21198.

SIEO PRESS