RECRUITMENT NOTICE - Policy Advisor

RECRUITMENT NOTICE

Position Title: Policy Advisor

Job ID: 23475

Open To: Public

Open Period: October 6, 2023 - October 21, 2023



Overview

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) assists the Mayor in the coordination, planning, supervision, and execution of economic development efforts in the District of Columbia with the goal of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue. DMPED pursues policies and programs that create strong neighborhoods, expand and diversify the local economy, and provide residents with pathways to the middle class.

Position Description

DMPED is seeking a Policy Advisor who will be responsible for managing DMPED’s legislative operation; assisting in the development of messages, policy positions and legislative initiatives; creating and implementing long and short-term legislative priorities for the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development; and managing and mentoring a legislative team. A successful candidate will have strong written and oral communication skills and an in-depth knowledge of municipal procedures.

Specific responsibilities include:

Provides expert advice on all DMPED legal matters. Attends weekly tracking meetings to review progress on all docketed matters and to articulate the case priorities of the Deputy Mayor. Assists the Deputy Mayor with preparation for open meetings and hearings in formal cases. Reviews and analyzes briefing papers and technical memoranda on designated policy issues prior to and after formal case hearings along with pertinent documents filed in formal proceedings.

Monitors activities at the DC City Council, the Office of the Mayor, and other key District Government agencies, as appropriate. Analyzes proposed legislation, proposed and final rulemakings, court opinions and other issuances and advises on their impacts, when requested or as appropriate.

Keeps abreast of issues and decisions that impact proceedings and matters at DMPED. Analyzes proposed and final rulemakings and other issuances and advises on their impacts, when requested or as appropriate.

Develops responses to high-level inquiries regarding DMPED action pertinent to issues of significant importance and/or consequence, complexity, or sensitivity. Prepares or reviews speeches to present to community groups, stakeholders, and other interested organizations to ensure that the actions of DMPED and the views of the Deputy Mayor are accurately presented and consistent with the DMPED’s overall mission and vision.

Attends internal and external meetings where issues of significant importance are discussed and significant decisions are made. Represents the views of the Deputy Mayor; explains positions taken by the agency on real estate issues while attending meetings, seminars, lectures, and federal, District, or industry conferences. Acts as a liaison with certain District agencies as requested.

Attends and participates in meetings and conference calls on real estate issues. Prepares recommendations and summaries on issues to be addressed and proposes solutions. Monitors and participates in conference calls and provides summaries and recommendations on matters impacting the agency.

Performs special projects and other related duties as assigned. Conducts in-depth legal or technical research and analysis of policy issues. Presents critical observations, findings and recommendations on policy and legislation, and their effect on the agency and activities. Ensures that policy issues and recommendations are well defined, and recommends needed amendments to laws, regulations, and other rules.

Experience/Qualifications:

Must possess a LLB or Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree from a law school accredited by the American Bar Association (ABA) at the time of appointment.

Must have at least three (3) years of post J.D. professional legal experience.

Must have previous managerial experience.

Familiarity with economic and community development is preferred.

Familiarity with the District of Columbia’s neighborhoods and business environments is preferred.

Exceptional planning and organizing skills with strong attention to detail.

Team oriented and very collaborative.

Effective oral and written communication skills.

Salary:

This position is a grade 15 on the District government’s career service salary scale. The salary ranges from $116,736 to $164,746. Actual salary is determined by a variety of factors including: years of experience, applicant qualifications, internal equity comparisons and the agency organizational structure.

Application Process:

This position is posted on the DC government’s Department of Human Resources website. Interested applicants are encouraged to follow the steps below to apply for the position:

Click on the following link:

https://careers.dc.gov/psc/erecruit/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM_FL.HRS_CG_SEARCH_FL. GBL?Page=HRS_APP_SCHJOB_FL&Action=U

In the Search Jobs section, enter: 23475

Click on the job requisition entitled Policy Advisor

If you are having technical issues, please contact DCHR at (202) 442-9700.