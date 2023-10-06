Work on the Trans-Canada Highway between Ford Road and Tappen Valley Road is now underway to improve safety, reliability and efficiency for travellers and the movement of goods.

The project is part of a series of planned improvements to the Trans-Canada Highway, such as:

widening the two-lane highway to four lanes;

replacing the aging Tappen overpass and constructing frontage roads; and

a commercial and passenger vehicle pullout.

“Upgrading this portion of highway to four lanes and replacing the outdated infrastructure will allow traffic to move more safely and efficiently,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Communities will be better connected, and businesses will be better able to move their products throughout the province and through B.C.”

This portion of work includes a stretch of highway running through Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw, formerly Little Shuswap Lake Band Indian Reserve No. 5, that will enhance connections within the Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw community and improve safe access on and off the Trans-Canada Highway.

During construction, efforts will be made to minimize traffic disruptions. Work will require three construction seasons and is expected to be complete in 2026.

