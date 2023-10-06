Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,009 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,552 in the last 365 days.

COVID impacts recovery grants to eligible Washington businesses and nonprofits in the arts, heritage, and science sectors

In collaboration with ArtsWA, we are excited to announce the COVID Impacts Recovery Grant. This grant will provide one-time grants up to $5,000 to eligible Washington businesses and nonprofits in the arts, heritage, and science sectors to provide funding for recovery from pandemic economic impacts.

Special consideration will be given to our state’s most vulnerable businesses, including:

  • Businesses that have not received funding from certain Commerce and ArtsWA programs
  • Businesses owned by members of historically disadvantaged or underserved populations
  • Businesses with gross annual revenues of $50,000 or less in the 2022 calendar year
  • Businesses located in one of the 15 counties identified by the state as a distressed area.

Funds for this program are provided by Washington State Legislature and U.S. Department of the Treasury through the Washington Department of Commerce. Applications are open now through Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

Learn more about the application process at Arts.WA.gov/Covid-Recovery.

You just read:

COVID impacts recovery grants to eligible Washington businesses and nonprofits in the arts, heritage, and science sectors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more