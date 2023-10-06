JetEXE Acquires Lancair, Further Strengthening Its Presence In the GA Light Aircraft Sector

The union of two aviation industry leaders sets the stage for unparalleled growth and innovation for generations to come.

UVALDE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic move to lead a storied legacy into the future, JetEXE Aviation proudly announces its successful acquisition of Lancair, now Lancair Aerospace. This union brings together two industry leaders and sets the stage for unparalleled growth and innovation in general aviation (GA) light aircraft and kit aircraft manufacturing.

“As we embark on this exciting journey of growth and expansion, our compass points steadfastly toward the future,” said JetEXE Aviation Founder and CEO Capt. Augustine Joseph. “With an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer service, technical support, and advanced aircraft models for our customers, we look forward to navigating the skies of innovation and shaping the future of aviation for generations to come.”

JetEXE Aviation is a global business conglomerate in the aviation industry. Guided by the strategic vision and leadership of Capt. Joseph, it has gained international renown in aviation MRO services, commercial pilot training, aviation education, aerospace research and development, aircraft fleet management, and aircraft sales.

With a solid team of highly experienced aerospace industry leaders, pilots, engineers, and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-certified maintenance staff, JetEXE is proud to be the trusted FAA 145-certified and FAA 141-certified provider for many international airlines and corporate aviation teams. It is also the prime provider for the California state government flight departments, the U.S. Civil Air Patrol, and the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).

Lancair having designed and produced highly advanced composite aircraft for over four decades, their renowned sleek and innovative designs have won numerous awards at international airshows and competitions, including multiple winners each year in the history of Reno Air Races.

For over 25 years, Lancair has been the trusted aircraft supplier, supporting several leading militaries and government agencies with Lancair fleets of over 25 planes each for military pilot training and special government missions. To date, Lancair’s global community of Lancair aircraft owners is in the thousands, flying hundreds of thousands of flight hours in 14 Lancair aircraft models and variants in 34 countries across five continents.

“There is no other aviation community or group as passionate and professional about aviation and safety than the Lancair aircraft owners ‘LOBO,’ and we are here to fully support them,” said Capt. Joseph.

“As Lancair Aerospace prepares for the transition, the Lancair International, TX team is working diligently and expeditiously to ensure a smooth and efficient transition process,” assures Capt. Joseph.

“We are dedicated to providing all necessary support and assistance to ensure a seamless transition and continued satisfaction of Lancair aircraft owners. Roxanne Zavala and HL Hensley, who are pivotal in the customer support process, will ensure this,” said Mark Huffstutler of Lancair International, TX.

Lancair Aerospace extends its heartfelt appreciation to former owners, Mark Huffstutler and Conrad Huffstutler, for their remarkable contributions to the Lancair brand, including developing and promoting Lancair's latest aircraft models, Mako and Barracuda. The global aviation community has embraced these cutting-edge aircraft, which stand as a testament to their dedication and innovation.

Their vision, leadership, and unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and passion for aviation have significantly contributed to Lancair's growth and its expanding global market share.

Under new ownership, Lancair Aerospace remains steadfast in its commitment and dedication to customer satisfaction through “service, quality, and innovation.”