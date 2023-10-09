AREAL.ai Showcases AI-Powered Mortgage Tools at MBA Annual Philly Event

Team will show new cost-saving AI-powered tools to mortgage lenders.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AREAL.ai, the leading no-code automation platform for mortgage and title workflows, will demonstrate its transformative solutions at the upcoming Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Annual Convention & Expo in Philadelphia, October 15-18, 2023. Conference attendees can visit AREAL.ai's booth to meet Head of Sales Bill Hajjar and Product Manager Noah Cosentino and learn how intelligent automation can drive efficiency, improve customer experiences, and uncover new revenue opportunities for lenders.

“In a market like the one lenders are competing in today, cutting costs has never been more important. We can help with that,” said CEO Argun Kilic. “I’m very excited to be attending this important show and discussing our AI-powered solutions with lenders. We are empowering the industry to know that every document they receive is what they expect and then to process it efficiently and accurately.”

With a reputation for delivering valuable insights, networking opportunities, and access to the latest industry trends and innovations, the MBA’s annual conference serves as a crucial platform for professionals at all levels of their careers. Whether you are new to the industry or a seasoned expert, MBA's Annual Convention & Expo offers a dynamic environment to connect, learn, and thrive in the single-family real estate finance sector.

This will be the first time the MBA’s Annual Convention & Expo will be held in Philadelphia. As the MBA pointed out on its conference website, Philly is the birthplace of our country. It’s a city of change, resilience, and independence. “It is an American original — and the perfect host to the original annual gathering of real estate finance professionals,” MBA said. We couldn’t agree more.

"The savings we have generated for lenders is now a matter of public record and it amounts to hundreds of thousands of dollars each month,” said Head of Sales Bill Hajjar. "Our software has processed millions of pages and proved its value over and over again. Our new offerings will add even more value to the industry. I can’t wait to show them to attendees of this show.”

About AREAL.ai

AREAL.ai is a no-code automation platform for the title and mortgage ecosystem that makes it easy to reliably extract data from complex documents and integrate data with existing tools and workflows. Its goal is to provide end to end document automation and integration in order to save clients resources, time and money as they work through the filing process. AREAL.ai has been serving clients nationwide since 2020. Its headquarters is located in Los Angeles, California. Find out more on the company’s website, https://www.areal.ai/.