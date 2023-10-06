RI Department of State Reminds Voters of Upcoming Registration Deadline

RHODE ISLAND, October 6 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the RI Department of State Elections Division are today reminding eligible voters of the voter registration deadline for the special elections being held this fall.

There are special elections for Congressional District 1, State Senate District 1, and local referenda questions on November 7, 2023.

The deadline for individuals to be registered to vote to participate in these special elections is October 8, 2023.

The voter registration process can be completed online at vote.ri.gov or by visiting your local board of canvassers' office. Below is a list of local voter registration form drop-off locations which will be open on Sunday, October 8.

More information about the Congressional District 1 Special Election can be found online here. More information about the other special elections can be found online here.

To learn more about elections in Rhode Island, register to vote, or check your registration status, visit vote.ri.gov.

- Barrington Police Station - 100 Federal Rd. Barrington, RI 02806, Until 4:00 p.m.

- Bristol Police Department - 395 Metacom Ave. Bristol, RI 02809, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

- Central Falls Police Department - 160 Illinois St. Central Falls, RI 02863, Until 4:00 p.m.

- Cumberland Police Department - 1379 Diamond Hill Rd. Cumberland, RI 02864, 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

- East Greenwich Police Station - 176 First Ave. East Greenwich, RI 02818, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

- East Providence City Hall Drop Box - 145 Taunton Ave. East Providence, RI 02914, 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

- Jamestown Town Hall - 93 Narragansett Ave. Jamestown, RI 02835, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

- Lincoln Police Department - 100 Old River Rd. Lincoln, RI 02865, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

- Little Compton Public Safety Complex - 60 Simmons Rd. Little Compton, RI 02837, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

- Middletown Police Station - 123 Valley Rd, Middletown, RI 02842, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

- Newport City Hall (Municipal Drop Box on Bull Street) - 43 Broadway Newport, RI 02840, Until 4:00 p.m.

- North Kingstown Police Department – 8166 Post Rd. North Kingstown, RI 02852, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

- North Providence Public Safety Complex - 1835 Mineral Spring Ave. North - Providence RI, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

- North Smithfield Police Station - 575 Smithfield Rd. North Smithfield, RI 02896, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

- Pawtucket Blackstone Valley Visitors Center – 175 Main St. Pawtucket, RI 02860, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

- Portsmouth Town Hall - 2200 East Main Rd. Portsmouth, RI 02871, 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

- Providence Public Safety Complex - 325 Washington St. Providence, RI 02903, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

- Smithfield Police Department - 215 Pleasant View Ave. Smithfield, RI 02917, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

- Tiverton Police Department - 20 Industrial Way Tiverton, RI 02878, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

- Warren Police Station - 1 Joyce St. Warren, RI 02885, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

- Woonsocket Police Station - 242 Clinton St. Woonsocket, RI 02895, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

###

El Departamento de Estado de Rhode Island les Recuerda a los Votantes sobre la Próxima Fecha Límite para Inscribirse para Votar

PROVIDENCE, RI – El Secretario de Estado Gregg M. Amore y la División de Elecciones del Departamento de Estado de Rhode Island les recuerdan hoy a los votantes elegibles sobre la fecha límite para inscribirse para votar en las elecciones especiales que se realizarán este otoño.

Este 7 de noviembre del 2023, se llevarán a cabo las elecciones especiales para el Distrito 1 del Congreso, Distrito 1 del Senado, y preguntas locales de los referéndums.

La fecha límite para inscribirse para votar y participar en estas elecciones especiales es el 8 de octubre del 2023.

El proceso para inscribirse para votar se puede realizar en línea en vota.ri.gov o visitando la oficina de su junta local de elecciones. A continuación, encontrará una lista de los lugares en cada comunidad que estarán abiertos el 8 de octubre para entregar los formularios de inscripción de votante.

Más información acerca de las Elecciones Especiales del Distrito 1 del Congreso, se puede encontrar en línea aquí. Más información acerca de las otras elecciones especiales se puede encontrar en línea aquí.

Para saber más sobre las elecciones en Rhode Island, inscribirse para votar o revisar el estatus de su registro de votante, visite vota.ri.gov.

- Barrington Estación de Policía - 100 Federal Rd. Barrington, RI 02806, Hasta 4:00 p.m.

- Bristol Departamento de Policía - 395 Metacom Ave. Bristol, RI 02809, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

- Central Falls Departamento de Policía - 160 Illinois St. Central Falls, RI 02863, Hasta 4:00 p.m.

- Cumberland Departamento de Policía - 1379 Diamond Hill Rd. Cumberland, RI 02864, 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

- East Greenwich Departamento de Policía - 176 First Avenue, East Greenwich 02818, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

- East Providence Buzón Electoral del Ayuntamiento - 145 Taunton Ave. East Providence, RI 02914, 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

- Jamestown Ayuntamiento - 93 Narragansett Ave. Jamestown, RI 02835, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

- Lincoln Departamento de Policía - 100 Old River Rd. Lincoln, RI 02865, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

- Little Compton Complejo de Seguridad Pública- 60 Simmons Rd. Little Compton, RI 02837, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

- Middletown Estación de Policía de Middletown - 123 Valley Rd, Middletown, RI 02842, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

- Newport Ayuntamiento (Buzón Electoral ubicado en Bull Street) - 43 Broadway Newport, RI 02840, Hasta 4:00 p.m.

- North Kingstown Departamento de Policía - 8166 Post Road, North Kingstown 02852, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

- North Providence Complejo de Seguridad Pública - 1835 Mineral Spring Ave. North Providence RI, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

- North Smithfield Estación de Policía - 575 Smithfield Rd. North Smithfield, RI 02896, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

- Pawtucket Blackstone Valley Visitors Center, 175 Main St. Pawtucket 02860, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

- Portsmouth Ayuntamiento - 2200 East Main Rd. Portsmouth, RI 02871, 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

- Providence Complejo de Seguridad Pública - 325 Washington St. Providence, RI 02903, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

- Smithfield Departamento de Policía - 215 Pleasant View Ave. Smithfield, RI 02917, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

- Tiverton Departamento de Policía - 20 Industrial Way Tiverton, RI 02878, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

- Warren Estación de Policía - 1 Joyce St. Warren, RI 02885, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

- Woonsocket Estación de Policía - 242 Clinton St. Woonsocket, RI 02895, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

###