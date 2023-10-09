IPT Well Solutions Demonstrates Unwavering Commitment to Talent Growth at Recent Career Fairs

IPT Well Solutions showcased its commitment to nurturing the next generation of industry experts by participating in several major career fairs last month.

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IPT Well Solutions, a leading independent consulting firm with over 30 years of expertise in well engineering, wellsite operations, and environmental sustainability, recently showcased its unwavering commitment to nurturing the next generation of industry experts by actively participating in several major career fairs last month.

The career fairs, attended by hundreds of budding professionals, provided a platform for IPT to connect with potential talents, emphasizing the company's proactive approach to scouting and fostering fresh talent. This included career fairs at Texas A&M, Colorado School of Mines, and Montana Tech.

"Our presence at these career fairs is a testament to our dedication to the future of the industry," said Kathy Morgan, Director of HR at IPT. "We believe in investing in the next generation, ensuring that they are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and opportunities to drive innovation and excellence in well engineering and environmental sustainability."

IPT's participation in the fairs was marked by interactive sessions and one-on-one discussions, all aimed at providing insights into the company's vision, values, and the vast opportunities it offers. The company's representatives emphasized the importance of integrating young talents into the dynamic world of oil and gas, ensuring its sustainability and adaptability in the face of evolving global energy demands.

The fairs also provided an opportunity for IPT to highlight its expansion into new areas like ESG, carbon capture, and wastewater projects. By showcasing these initiatives, IPT underscored its commitment not only to the traditional sectors of oil and gas but also to the emerging fields that are shaping the future of energy and environmental sustainability.

"We are not just looking for employees; we are looking for partners in our mission to drive change, innovation, and growth in the industry," added Morgan. "Our participation in these career fairs is a step towards building a team that shares our vision and is ready to shape the future with us."

As IPT continues to grow and expand its horizons, its commitment to talent growth remains at the forefront. The company's proactive approach to scouting fresh talent is a clear indication of its dedication to fostering the next generation of well engineering and environmental sustainability experts.

IPT Well Solutions, formerly Integrated Petroleum Technologies, is an independent engineering consulting and wellsite supervision firm in business for 30 years. We serve clients in oil and gas, municipal and industrial wastewater, and carbon capture & storage. We provide comprehensive engineering and field supervision services, leveraging our experience with thousands of oil and gas wells across the major basins and hundreds of wastewater disposal wells. No matter what issues you are facing, IPT Well Solutions understands what it takes to maximize your success.

IPT Well Solutions

