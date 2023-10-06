RUBEN ISLAS DIRECTORIAL DEBUT BRINGS ATTENTION TO THE HUMAN TRAFFICKING CRISIS IN FINAL VOW PREMIERING AT NBIFF

Director Ruben Islas by Jenny Graham

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grandave Capital helmed by Producer and Director Ruben Islas, known for its mission to amplifying Latino voices, announced the West Coast premiere of their film Final Vow at the Newport Beach International Film Festival, on October 18, 2023. The 24th edition of the festival will be held from October 12th through the 19th spotlighting 91 films from around the world.

Mexican American filmmaker Ruben Islas, founded Grandave Capital in 2019 to provide opportunities for Latinos in front and behind the camera. Final Vow, his directorial debut, is a powerful exploration of a nun's enigmatic past and her relentless fight against human trafficking. Set in an orphanage, the film delves into the gritty realities faced by a nun (played by Christina Urias) as she grapples with placing children into adoptive care while becoming entangled in the dark underbelly of her local community. With her affiliation to Talitha Kum, an organization of devoted nuns combating human trafficking, her world spirals into chaos, where the collision of her past and present threatens not only her safety but also the lives of the vulnerable children she has vowed to protect.

"Directing Final Vow has been a transformative experience, strengthening our purpose to give our Latino community the opportunity to craft our own narratives. This film allowed me to step out of the boardroom and into the world of storytelling, shedding light on important social issues through the power of cinema. This film is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the unwavering dedication of those who fight against injustice. I am honored to have worked with such a talented cast and crew, and I hope that our film will inspire audiences to act and make a difference in the lives of those affected by human trafficking. We would not only want to amplify the voices of victims of human trafficking but also the voices of our Latino talent.”

In addition to Ruben Islas, the creative team behind Final Vow includes writers Christina Urias and Danforth Comins. Together, they have crafted a gripping narrative that explores the complexities of human trafficking and the dedication of those who fight against it.

The film was produced by Ruben Islas, along with Yeniffer Behrens and Mauricio Mendoza.

Final Vow’s cast includes Christina Urias (7th & Union), Oscar Torre (Gaslit), Luis Gatica (Rubi), Yeniffer Behrens (The Way Back), and Danforth Comins (Black Road.)

Before the success of his directorial debut, Islas has led other notable projects such as Divorce Bait, In Other Words, Clay and Gringo Hunter. As Final Vow gears up for its premiere at the Newport Beach International Film Festival, audiences can expect an emotionally charged and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

About Grandave Capital

Grandave Capital is an award-winning production company dedicated to creating impactful and compelling films that resonate with audiences worldwide. With a commitment to championing Latino representation on and off the screen with storytelling excellence, Grandave Capital collaborates with visionary filmmakers to bring diverse stories and perspectives to the screen.

About Newport Beach Film Festival

Recognized as one of the largest luxury lifestyle film festivals in the United States, the Newport Beach Film Festival brings an internationally curated collection of films and vibrant cultural gatherings to the beautiful Southern California coast. Committed to championing the work of original storytellers from around the globe, the Festival celebrates contemporary screen culture, cinematic excellence, engaging the community in compelling conversations with filmmakers and artists. The Newport Beach Film Festival is sponsored in part by UCI Health, Los Angeles Times, The Macallan, Fashion Island, and the City of Newport Beach. For Festival passes, tickets and safety information, visit www.NewportBeachFilmFest.com.