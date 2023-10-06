Landowners in CWD project area authorized to harvest additional deer

To monitor for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) and lower the potential for it to spread outside of the CWD positive area, Idaho Fish and Game is offering landowners within and adjacent to the Slate Creek “Hot Spot” area an authorization to harvest additional deer on their private lands or lands that they lease. This CWD project area represents drainages that have the highest potential for CWD presence and includes private lands south of Skookumchuck Creek and north of Fiddle Creek, including the McKinzie Creek, Slate Creek, and John Day Creek drainages.

These authorizations will not be valid on public lands, but a landowner may designate the authorization to other hunters to hunt on their private land. Authorizations will be for the harvest of deer of either sex and species (white-tailed deer or mule deer) and will be valid October 10 through December 31, 2023. The authorizations will function like extra deer tags and will not affect a landowner or designee’s ability to purchase or use regular or white-tailed deer tags.

The purpose of these authorizations is to slow the spread of CWD by reducing deer density and to gather additional samples in areas that may not be available to the public for hunting. Samples taken during this process will help us assess disease prevalence to guide future decisions for managing CWD.

All hunting rules must be followed while using these authorizations, including Commission-approved rules when hunting in the designated CWD management zone (currently GMUs 14 and 15). These include mandatory CWD testing of all harvested deer, elk, and moose, and carcass transport restrictions that restrict which carcass parts can be transported outside of the CWD management zone.

Landowner involvement and participation is essential when it comes to CWD management. Without the involvement, understanding, and help from landowners and hunters, IDFG cannot accomplish the goals of collecting information, managing, and containing CWD. Chronic wasting disease was first detected in Idaho in 2021 in GMU 14 between Whitebird and Riggins. Since then, 49 total animals have tested positive for CWD in Idaho, all within unit 14 and within 6 square miles of the lower Slate Creek drainage.