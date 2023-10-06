Submit Release
Minister’s statement on Foster Family Month

CANADA, October 6 - Mitzi Dean, Minister of Children and Family Development, has issued the following statement in recognition of Foster Family Month:

“October marks Foster Family Month, a time to recognize foster caregivers throughout the province who provide nurturing, safety, inclusive and understanding homes for children and youth who need one. We thank them for their commitment.

“In difficult circumstances where it’s not possible for a child or youth to be with family, the care of foster parents is crucial. Foster caregiving takes time, effort and patience. But most of all, it takes a desire to make a difference in the life of a child or youth.

“Everyone, including foster parents, wants to build a world where more young people are able to remain safely with family and community. We also want to express our appreciation for the dedication and compassion provided by family members who have opened their homes to support the needs of their loved ones, to ensure the children they care for continue to be connected to family. Those families are also making a difference in their lives every day and show incredible strength and resilience in coping with the demands of caregiving.

“All too often, the work of all caregivers is not given the respect or compensation that it deserves. That is why, after no increases for a decade, we increased payments to caregivers, first in 2019 and again in Budget 2023, to help cover the costs of their critical work of caring for others.

“I want to thank foster families and caregivers again for all you do to care for children and youth throughout our province. As we continue to take action to transform the child welfare system, you are making a big difference in their lives and helping to set them on a successful path.

“If you have space in your heart and home for a child needing support, visit this website: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/family-social-supports/fostering/caringforchildrenandyouth.”

