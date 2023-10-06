DMS Entertainment Group Expands Reach with Strategic Acquisition, Launches Film "Interpretations: Live in the DMV"
EINPresswire.com/ -- The DMS Entertainment Group, a leader in media marketing, is delighted to announce its recent strategic acquisition of “For Your Creation Graphic Design” and DMS Studios. This move marks a crucial expansion for the entertainment powerhouse, positioning itself as a one-stop-shop for all entertainment-related requirements. Clients can now rely on DMS Entertainment Group not only for talent management but also for graphic design services and branding.
To celebrate this strategic expansion, DMS Studios is thrilled to release its latest film, "Interpretations: Live in the DMV," revolutionizing the consumption of mime art in the digital age. Directed by and starring the enigmatic mime artist, internet personality, and DMS Studios President, Daevion Markell Smith.
"Live in the DMV" captures the essence of gospel mime from spoken word to electrifying Christian contemporary beats. Smith's unique blend of physicality and digital presence captivates audiences worldwide, showcasing the vibrant mime ministry within the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) area to life through this mesmerizing visual masterpiece.
Daevion Markell Smith shares his vision for the film: "The goal was to create a visual masterpiece that had strong replay value, celebrated God, and showcased incredible artistry through mime. Through this film, we hope to give an immersive experience our audience won't forget." DMS Entertainment Group is committed to providing innovative and comprehensive multimedia solutions. "We believe that consolidating our graphic design services under DMS Studios will allow us to better serve our clients' needs," added Smith.
To experience the transformative power of “Interpretations: Live in the DMV,” view “The I Am Factor” Official Mime Video from the film, and join the ever-growing community of mime-art enthusiasts, visit the DMS Entertainment Group website at www.dmsstudios.org.
Ayesha Stewart
Ayesha Stewart
