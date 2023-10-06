Submit Release
News Search

There were 558 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,835 in the last 365 days.

DMS Entertainment Group Expands Reach with Strategic Acquisition, Launches Film "Interpretations: Live in the DMV"

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DMS Entertainment Group, a leader in media marketing, is delighted to announce its recent strategic acquisition of “For Your Creation Graphic Design” and DMS Studios. This move marks a crucial expansion for the entertainment powerhouse, positioning itself as a one-stop-shop for all entertainment-related requirements. Clients can now rely on DMS Entertainment Group not only for talent management but also for graphic design services and branding.

To celebrate this strategic expansion, DMS Studios is thrilled to release its latest film, "Interpretations: Live in the DMV," revolutionizing the consumption of mime art in the digital age. Directed by and starring the enigmatic mime artist, internet personality, and DMS Studios President, Daevion Markell Smith.

"Live in the DMV" captures the essence of gospel mime from spoken word to electrifying Christian contemporary beats. Smith's unique blend of physicality and digital presence captivates audiences worldwide, showcasing the vibrant mime ministry within the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) area to life through this mesmerizing visual masterpiece.

Daevion Markell Smith shares his vision for the film: "The goal was to create a visual masterpiece that had strong replay value, celebrated God, and showcased incredible artistry through mime. Through this film, we hope to give an immersive experience our audience won't forget." DMS Entertainment Group is committed to providing innovative and comprehensive multimedia solutions. "We believe that consolidating our graphic design services under DMS Studios will allow us to better serve our clients' needs," added Smith.

To experience the transformative power of “Interpretations: Live in the DMV,” view “The I Am Factor” Official Mime Video from the film, and join the ever-growing community of mime-art enthusiasts, visit the DMS Entertainment Group website at www.dmsstudios.org.

Ayesha Stewart
The DMS Entertainment Group
email us here

You just read:

DMS Entertainment Group Expands Reach with Strategic Acquisition, Launches Film "Interpretations: Live in the DMV"

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more