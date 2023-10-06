Taiwan Foreign Minister’s Visit Strengthens Bilateral Ties with Saint Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts (The Ministry of Foreign Affairs)– The Foreign Minister of the Republic of China (Taiwan), H.E. Dr. Jaushieh Joseph Wu, embarked on a historic visit to Saint Kitts and Nevis, fostering stronger diplomatic relations between the two nations. During his visit, he held a bilateral meeting with the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saint Kitts and Nevis, to discuss matters of mutual cooperation and continued support for Taiwan’s inclusion in multilateral fora.

This visit marked an important milestone in the ongoing diplomatic collaboration between Taiwan and Saint Kitts and Nevis as they celebrate forty years (40) years of diplomatic relations. The bilateral meeting allowed the Foreign Ministers to exchange views on various matters of common interest, including economic cooperation, cultural exchanges, and sustainable development.

Foreign Minister Wu expressed his sincere gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality extended to him by the government and the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis. He noted that the visit highlighted the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations and reaffirmed Taiwan’s commitment to enhancing diplomatic ties with the Federation.

During the discussions, both foreign ministers emphasized the importance of multilateral cooperation to address global challenges. Foreign Minister Douglas expressed the Federation’s support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations and fora, where its contributions and expertise can make a valuable impact. The ministers also acknowledged the need to work together to strengthen the global response to pressing issues such as climate change, public health, and sustainable development.

In addition to the bilateral meeting, both Ministers, with Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew as a witness, engaged in a signing ceremony on “The Agreement on Diplomatic Staff Training Cooperation” which offers an excellent opportunity to expand the educational training cooperation between both countries in the field of diplomacy.

This visit serves as a testament to the enduring friendship between Taiwan and Saint Kitts and Nevis, and it underlines both countries’ commitment to advancing cooperation on regional and global challenges. The discussions held during this visit further solidified the strong diplomatic ties between the two nations and set the stage for future collaboration that will benefit both countries and the wider international community.