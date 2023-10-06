Sen. Collett Secures $2.3M for Local Parks & Conservation Projects

Fort Washington, Pa. – October 6, 2023 — Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery) has announced more than $2.3 million in grant funding for local projects awarded through the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (DCNR’s) Community Conservation Partnerships Program.

“Investing in our parks strengthens our communities and makes good economic sense for Pennsylvania,” said Senator Collett. “I’m proud to have played a role in ensuring so many worthy projects in our district received funding, and I will continue to support efforts to protect and develop our natural resources.”

Grant recipients in the 12th District include:

Hatboro Borough – $25,000 to prepare a Feasibility Study for the rehabilitation of Hatboro Memorial Park Pool Complex.

– to prepare a Feasibility Study for the rehabilitation of Hatboro Memorial Park Pool Complex. Natural Lands – $884,700 for payment toward the acquisition of approximately 679 acres along Upper Ridge Road in Marlborough and Salford townships for an addition to William Penn State Forest.

– for payment toward the acquisition of approximately 679 acres along Upper Ridge Road in Marlborough and Salford townships for an addition to William Penn State Forest. Pennypack Ecological Restoration Trust – $46,500 for the development of the Pennypack Ecological Restoration Trust Trail Network in Lower Moreland and Upper Moreland Townships and Bryn Athyn Borough. Work to include installation of approximately 40 wayfinding signs; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

– for the development of the Pennypack Ecological Restoration Trust Trail Network in Lower Moreland and Upper Moreland Townships and Bryn Athyn Borough. Work to include installation of approximately 40 wayfinding signs; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements. Upper Dublin Township – $19,800 for payment toward a trail easement on approximately 0.34 acres for a connection between school district property and Twining Valley Park.

– for payment toward a trail easement on approximately 0.34 acres for a connection between school district property and Twining Valley Park. Upper Dublin Township – $105,600 to coordinate the Upper Dublin Township TreeVitalize program for years 2024-2027; engage residents in planting and caring for trees along streets, in parks, and in other public spaces. Work to include installation of approximately 1,700 trees in the Delaware River Watershed.

– to coordinate the Upper Dublin Township TreeVitalize program for years 2024-2027; engage residents in planting and caring for trees along streets, in parks, and in other public spaces. Work to include installation of approximately 1,700 trees in the Delaware River Watershed. Upper Moreland Township – $1,250,000 for the rehabilitation and further development of Woodlawn Park. Work to include construction of pedestrian walkways, internal loop trail, plaza, pavilion, comfort facility, ballfield, multipurpose courts, access drive, parking area and stormwater management measures; installation of play equipment and fitness equipment with required safety surfacing, park sign, fencing, lighting and utilities; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

###