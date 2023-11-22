Waggoner Diagnostics Appoints New Chief Research Officer, Dr. Rob Kittinger, to Lead FBI Research Contract

Dr. Robert Kittinger, Chief Research Officer of Waggoner Diagnostics Waggoner Diagnostics Logo TestingColorVision.com Results Page

Dr. Kittinger's experience at U.S. Navy, Sandia National Laboratories, and Amazon brings great value and experience to Waggoner Diagnostics.

I’m excited to be leading research for Waggoner Diagnostics. It’s really a great time to join Waggoner and accelerate the technology based on research.” — Dr. Robert Kittinger

BENTONVILLE, AR, USA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waggoner Diagnostics, a leader in the ophthalmic medical device sector, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Robert S. Kittinger as Chief Research Officer (CRO). Dr. Kittinger, an eminent Industrial-Organizational (I-O) Psychologist and Research & Development specialist, joins the team with a track record of distinguished contributions, including collaborations with the DoD, FBI, and other notable institutions.

Dr. Kittinger, who holds a Ph.D. in I-O Psychology and a TS-SCI clearance, exemplifies commitment to excellence in research and development, both in the national security sphere and beyond. As a Sandia Labs' WIP fellowship alumni (2017), a Senior Fellow at the National Institute for Deterrence Studies (NIDS), and a member of the UNA Health steering committee, his expertise is widely recognized and respected.

For 10 years, Dr. Kittinger was a senior researcher and analyst at Sandia National Laboratories utilizing his expertise in I-O Psychology and research methods. His leadership spanned operational teams and extensive multi-national research projects supporting agencies such as the NSA, FBI, DHS, and the UK-MOD Dstl. His achievements include co-leading a significant multi-agency cybersecurity conference and developing user adoption strategies for cutting-edge technology applications. His expertise extends to cognitive and job task analysis, significantly contributing to advancements in these areas.

Dr. Kittinger has also served as a Personnel Psychologist with the DoD, leading exam development for Navy personnel and leveraging his psychometric expertise. His diverse career includes roles as a Senior UX Researcher at Amazon, and a Project Manager and UX Designer at Novel Projects, Inc., later acquired by Apple.

An accomplished author and speaker, Dr. Kittinger has contributed to numerous scientific journals and conferences, delving into cognitive task analysis, human-technology interaction, and user-generated content incentives.

"Waggoner Diagnostics is confident that Dr. Kittinger's unparalleled expertise, leadership skills, and dedication to excellence will significantly enhance the company's research endeavors and we could not be more excited to have him join our team. In his role as CRO, Dr. Kittinger is set to significantly shape Waggoner Diagnostics' future, furthering its mission to revolutionize healthcare with state-of-the-art color vision test devices" said Waggoner Diagnostics' CEO, T.J. Waggoner.

About Waggoner Diagnostics:

Waggoner Diagnostics is a manufacturer of innovative, next-generation color vision testing solutions based in Rogers, Arkansas, USA. Their market-first cross-platform suite of color vision products includes traditional PIP booklets and a computerized, web-based test (Computerized Color Vision Test) that gives a wide range of end consumers an affordable, reliable solution for their color vision screening and diagnostic needs.

Waggoner Diagnostics is headed by the father-son duo of Chief Executive Officer Terrace L. Waggoner Jr., T.J., and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Terrace L Waggoner, Sr., who bring over 55 years of combined experience to the company. Frustrated with the lack of testing options when T.J. was diagnosed with color blindness at age 6, Dr. Waggoner Sr. set out to design a set of tests accessible to all, including young children. The company prides itself on ethical and moral business principles, with an emphasis on quality and their mission to ensure customers and partners benefit from interactions with the company and their products at any cost.