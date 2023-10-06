Submit Release
Summary of opinion: Porcilis PCV ID,Porcine circovirus vaccine (inactivated), 06/10/2023, Positive

On 5 October 2023, the Committee for Veterinary Medicinal Products (CVMP) adopted a positive opinion1 , recommending the granting of a variation to the terms of the marketing authorisation for the veterinary medicinal product Porcilis PCV ID. The marketing authorisation holder for this veterinary medicinal product is Intervet International B.V.

Porcilis PCV ID is currently authorised as emulsion for injection. The variation concerns the extension of the duration of immunity from 23 weeks to 26 weeks.  

Detailed conditions for the use of this product are described in the updated summary of product characteristics (SPC), for which an updated version reflecting the changes will be published in the Union Product Database (UPD) and will be available in all official European Union languages after the variation to the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission. 

1Applicants may appeal any CVMP opinion, provided they notify the European Medicines Agency in writing of their intention to appeal within 15 days of receipt of the opinion.

