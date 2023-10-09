GET Cities Launches New Website, Expands Commitment to Advance Tech Workers From Historically Excluded Communities
The website’s updated messaging reflects the organization’s broader commitment to advancing underestimated tech workers from marginalized groups.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GET (Gender Equity in Tech) Cities is celebrating the launch of their new website in conjunction with their expanded commitment to progressing all underestimated individuals from historically excluded communities in the tech industry.
“Ultimately, we want to achieve economic justice, and our path to that end is through accelerating equity in tech for historically excluded people,” said Leslie Lynn Smith, GET Cities’ former National Director and current Senior Strategic Advisor. “ Our focus is still on gender first and foremost, but we know that’s never an identity that exists without others that align it further or closer to power in the system. Through ongoing listening and adaptation, we’re now working on increasing the power and influence of all historically excluded people in tech, not just those who are women, trans, and/or nonbinary. ”
GET Cities’ new website includes updated messaging to reflect their expanded focus as well as a deeper look at the purpose and history of the initiative, insights into the model and theory of change, and the current state of each of its three hubs: Chicago, the DC Metro Area, and Miami. The site also offers a wealth of information for potential partners to learn more and get involved in the movement to accelerate equity in the tech industry.
With the broader commitment to historically excluded people in tech, GET Cities notes that they “still have a lens on gender – always but not exclusively. And we still believe tech as an industry has the greatest potential for speed and breadth of impact. But we sometimes push those boundaries too, as tech becomes more and more ubiquitous with all work and life.”
Visit the new website HERE to see the updates, learn more, and find out how you can get involved.
About GET Cities
GET Cities is a national initiative designed to accelerate the power and influence of historically excluded people and places in tech through ecosystem alignment and activation to build a more equitable and vibrant economy. GET Cities launched in 2020, powered by SecondMuse Foundation, with catalytic funding from Pivotal Ventures and in partnership with Break Through Tech, and we are currently seeking additional investors and partners to implement interventions based on our pilots and learnings.
