Shapiro Administration Secures U.S. Small Business Administration Disaster Declaration for Businesses and Homeowners Impacted by Flooding in Northampton County

Declaration gives affected small businesses and homeowners in Northampton County and surrounding counties access to low-interest loans; SBA will also be hosting in-person loan application assistance

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has granted an administrative declaration of a disaster, making loans available for businesses and homeowners impacted by July flooding in Northampton County. Impacted residents in Bucks, Carbon, Lehigh, and Monroe counties in Pennsylvania and Warren County in New Jersey may also be eligible for assistance.

“My team and I were on the ground in Northampton County immediately following the flooding, meeting with local officials and coordinating with PennDOT and our county partners to repair a vital bridge and ensure homeowners and business owners had the support they needed,” said Governor Shapiro. “The flooding in Pennsylvania this summer has been devastating to our communities, but I know by working together that we will rebuild stronger than before. That’s why my Administration has worked with our partners to open up access to these low-interest loans, so that businesses and homeowners can recoup unforeseen losses.”

“When I visited Northampton County communities impacted by devastating flooding this summer, I promised I’d do all I could to bring federal assistance to help rebuild,” said Congresswoman Susan Wild. “I’m grateful that the Small Business Administration will help homeowners and small businesses across our community get back on their feet by opening access to low interest loans. Thank you to Governor Shapiro and Northampton County for your partnership and thank you to our emergency management personnel and first responders for their around-the-clock work.”

“I commend the SBA for providing much needed assistance, and I look forward to working alongside the SBA to ensure every affected resident and business can recover,” said Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure.

Following the flooding in July, Governor Shapiro, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Randy Padfield, and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll visited Northampton County to survey the damage and support impacted communities. Less than two weeks after flooding hit Northampton, Berks, and Bucks counties, all state roads were reopened. The Shapiro Administration continues to support Pennsylvania communities impacted by recent flooding, working with local partners and first responders to keep people safe, provide critical resources, and help communities recover.

Governor Shapiro wrote a letter to the SBA requesting disaster loan assistance following information provided by PEMA, who worked with Northampton County to conduct sample surveys to determine the economic impact of the disaster.

The following types of loans are available:

The SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program provides low-interest loans for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, and most private nonprofit organizations. The SBA can provide up to $2 million to help businesses meet financial obligations and operating expenses that could have been met had the disaster not occurred. The SBA tailors the repayment term of each disaster loan to the borrower’s financial capability.

The SBA’s Business Physical Disaster Loans can help businesses to repair or replace disaster-damaged property owned by the business, including real estate, inventories, supplies, machinery and equipment. Businesses of any size are eligible. Private, non-profit organizations such as charities, churches, private universities, etc., are also eligible.

The SBA’s Home Disaster Loans can help homeowners or renters repair or replace disaster-damaged real estate and personal property, including automobiles.

The SBA will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) to assist businesses and homeowners in person:

Lower Mt. Bethel Township Centerfield Building

6984 S. Delaware Dr.

Bangor, PA 18013

The DLOC will open to the public Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Standard hours of operation will be Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will open on Saturday, Oct. 21 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The DLOC will be closed on Sundays. The DLOC will end operations on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 4 p.m.

Loan applications will also be made available online or by mail. For additional information on low-interest SBA loans or the application process, click here.

Governor Shapiro announced earlier this week that low interest loans from the SBA were also available for impacted Pennsylvanians in Berks County.

