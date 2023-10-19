Blacks Buildings Achieves Remarkable Milestone as the No. 1 Dealer of R&B Metal Structures for Three Consecutive Years

Blacks Buildings Logo R&B Metal Structures Blacks Buildings, based in Lebanon, Tennessee is the No. 1 Dealer of R&B Metal Structures for three consecutive years.

LEBANON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blacks Buildings, a leading name in the shed and modular structure manufacturing industry, is thrilled to announce a significant accomplishment: for the third consecutive year, they have secured the title of the No. 1 Dealer of R&B Metal Structures, a renowned manufacturer of premium steel buildings. This remarkable achievement is a testament to their commitment to excellence, innovation, and unwavering customer focus.

R&B Metal Structures has consistently recognized Blacks Buildings for their exceptional performance and dedication to delivering high-quality structures. Blacks Buildings' commitment to surpassing industry standards and their relentless pursuit of customer satisfaction have propelled them to this prestigious position.

"Being recognized as the No. 1 Dealer of R&B Metal Structures for three straight years is a tremendous honor and a reflection of our team's hard work and dedication," says Matt Black, owner of Blacks Buildings. "We take great pride in our partnership with R&B Metal Structures, a company that shares our commitment to providing outstanding value and top-tier products to our customers."

Blacks Buildings has an extensive range of steel buildings, including sheds, modular structures, tiny homes, barns, garages, and compact offices. Blacks Buildings serves the residents of Lebanon, TN and the Nashville metro area.

"In an era where customers are seeking cost-effective and timely solutions to their storage needs, we have worked hard to supply products that exceed their expectations," adds Matt. "Our partnership with R&B Metal Structures has been instrumental in achieving this feat, and we look forward to continuing this successful collaboration."

Blacks Buildings remains committed to customization, offering a wide array of options that cater to the unique needs and preferences of each customer. This dedication not only enhances the functionality and comfort of their structures but also provides cost savings by eliminating the need to hire additional contractors.

As Blacks Buildings celebrates their third consecutive year as the No. 1 Dealer of R&B Metal Structures, they are poised for continued growth and innovation. Their journey from a family-oriented metal roofing business to a leading shed and modular structure manufacturer exemplifies their adaptability and customer-centric approach.

"We're thrilled to have achieved this milestone, and we're grateful for the trust our customers have placed in us," concludes Matt Black. "Our commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction remains unwavering. We look forward to many more successful years ahead."

About R&B Metal Structures

R&B Metal Structures, a family-owned and operated business, has been a trusted name in premium steel building manufacturing since its establishment in 2003. Located in Jackson, GA, R&B Metal Structures is dedicated to providing customers with top-tier products, exceptional value, and an unparalleled customer experience in the industry.

About Blacks Buildings

Blacks Buildings, headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee, is a prominent manufacturer of portable buildings. Established by Matthew Black, the company specializes in delivering meticulously handcrafted portable structures and sheds to meet the needs of customers across the state of Tennessee.

