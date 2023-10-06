Tennessee Highway Patrol Accepting for the Nashville Citizens’ Academy

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is accepting Citizens’ Academy applications for the Nashville classes. The Citizens’ Academy starts on Oct. 26 and will meet weekly until Dec. 7. The one-day-a-week sessions are on Thursdays and run from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m. CT. This is not a state trooper academy.

The Citizens’ Academy is designed to give citizens a better understanding and awareness of THP and the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. Citizens will receive hands-on instruction and training from state troopers and other department personnel throughout the academy. Classes will be held at the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Department of Safety and Homeland Security Training Center.

Topics covered include patrol stops, special operations, homeland security, capitol/executive protection, recruitment, commercial vehicle enforcement, aviation support, critical incident investigations, along many additional law enforcement topics. After every session, there will be time for questions and engagement with instructors.

Participants must be at least 21 years old, available to attend weekly sessions with no more than one absence, sign required waivers and agreements, and have no criminal history.

Applications are available upon request via email. Please email your application request to Lieutenant Christy Wallace at Christy.R.Wallace@tn.gov. The deadline to register is Oct. 17, 2023. Applications must be returned by that date for processing.