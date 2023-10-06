Submit Release
F&G seeks input on muzzleloader ammunition proposed rule

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking public input on a proposed rule change that would allow projectiles made of metal or metal alloy, and with accuracy tips and pressure bases, to be used in hunting seasons designated as “muzzleloader only.” 

This would be a change to the existing rule that only allows a patched round ball or conical non-jacketed projectile comprised wholly of lead or lead alloy. This rulemaking was initiated in response to hunter requests to address the decreasing availability of lead-only projectiles for muzzleloaders and the increased availability of other metal projectiles. 

The proposed rule can be reviewed on pages 271-272 of Idaho Administrative Bulletin Volume 23-10. Written comments on the proposed rule will be accepted through Oct. 25, 2023, at the email address rules@idfg.idaho.gov

