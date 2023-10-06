Submit Release
F&G opens opportunity to comment on multiple proposed rulemaking changes

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission has approved the following proposed rulemaking:

  • Chapter 6: Rules Governing Classification and Protection of Wildlife (ZBR Rewrite)
  • Chapter 8: Rules Governing Taking of Big Game Animals – Section 406 Special Weapons Seasons – Muzzleloader 
  • Chapter 11: Rules Governing Fish (ZBR Rewrite)
  • Chapter 12: Rules Governing Commercial Fishing (ZBR Chapter Repeal)
  • Chapter 15: Rules Governing the Use of Dogs (ZBR Rewrite)

The written comment period for these chapters is open through October 25th. Interested parties may comment by sending an email to rules@idfg.idaho.gov.

Administrative rules are how statute passed by the legislature is implemented, prescribed and interpreted and are a vital part of the department’s daily operations. Rules have a great impact on our hunters, anglers and trappers and how our state’s fish and wildlife are protected and managed.

Department staff will evaluate all comments submitted and provided by the public in conjunction with staff recommendations and build the pending rule to be voted on by the Commission during the November meeting in Lewiston. The public will have one final opportunity to weigh in on the recommended pending rules at the Commission’s public meeting on Nov. 15. Should the Commission approve the pending rules, the rules will advance to the Office of Administrative Rules to be packaged for presentation for Legislative Session 2024.

Click here to learn more about the rulemaking process.

