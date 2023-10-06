MSAID Launches CHIMERYS 2.0: Intelligent Search Algorithm for Proteomics with Support for All Major Acquisition Methods

CHIMERYS 2.0 CHIMERYS Logo

MSAID GmbH announces the launch of CHIMERYS 2.0, the next generation of its intelligent search algorithm for proteomics.

MUNICH, BAYERN, GERMANY, October 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- MSAID GmbH, the leader in artificial intelligence for proteomics, announces the launch of CHIMERYS 2.0 , the next generation of its intelligent search algorithm for proteomics. The standout features of this release are the addition of support for phosphorylated peptides, as well as Data-Independent Acquisition (DIA) and Parallel Reaction Monitoring (PRM) data.With these new additions, CHIMERYS 2.0 now supports Data-Dependent Acquisition (DDA), Wide Window Acquisition (WWA), Data-Independent Acquisition (DIA) and Parallel Reaction Monitoring (PRM) data from unmodified and phosphorylated peptides in the same software, turning it into a unifying solution for the analysis of bottom-up proteomics measurements. For the first time, this enables researchers to perform unbiased, head-to-head comparisons of different acquisition methods."We are thrilled to introduce CHIMERYS 2.0, the next generation of our intelligent search algorithm for proteomics," said Martin Frejno, CEO of MSAID. "Unifying the analysis of bottom-up proteomics data is a major milestone for us and will help researchers to make breakthrough discoveries in their field. This release sets a new standard for simplifying proteomics."CHIMERYS 2.0 also offers an improved user experience, with a redesigned interface and increased scalability in the cloud. It's powerful algorithms and innovative tools make it easier for researchers to uncover new insights into the functions and interactions of proteins.MSAID showcased their new software solution during the 22nd Human Proteome Organization ( HUPO ) World Congress from September 17-21, 2023 in Busan, South Korea.

CHIMERYS 2.0 is now available as a part of Thermo Scientific™ Proteome Discoverer™ 3.1 Software