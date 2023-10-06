Drivers are advised of overnight lane closures Friday on the Lions Gate Bridge to complete repaving of the bridge’s north approach.

Paving work will affect the bridge travel lanes, with only one lane open to single-lane-alternating traffic during the following times:

Friday, Oct. 6, 10 p.m. until Saturday, Oct. 7, 8 a.m.

At least one sidewalk will remain open during construction to provide a crossing for pedestrians and cyclists.

This work completes the scheduled paving of the north approach viaduct, which is part of regular road maintenance to keep the bridge safe and in good working order.

Drivers are advised to expect delays to and from Stanley Park and the North Shore, and to consider using the Ironworkers Memorial Second Narrows Crossing or transit as alternatives.

Please obey signs and watch for traffic-control personnel. All work is weather-dependent. For updates, visit http://www.DriveBC.ca