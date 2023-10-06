Sugar Alcohol Market will Gain Momentum to Surpass $4.8 Billion || Cargill, DuPont, Tate & Lyle PLC, Roquette Freres SA

Sugar Alcohol Market

rowth in adoption of low-calorie and sugar-free food products, owing to rise in consumer health consciousness is one of the crucial factors that drive growth of the global sugar alcohol market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Sugar Alcohol Market by type, form, and application: opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2027,” the global sugar alcohol market was valued at $3.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $4.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2027. The market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $1.3 billion from 2021 to 2027.

Rise in demand for health consciousness and low-calorie food & beverage products propel the market growth. Moreover, rise in demand for sugar substitutes or alternatives due to consumer preferences shifting toward a healthier lifestyle is expected to drive growth of the global sugar alcohol market.

Rise in consumption of nutraceuticals among consumers in the form of functional foods, dietary supplements, and functional beverages fuel the sugar alcohol market growth. This is attributed to the fact that polyols are used in numerous pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products, owing to their coating, sweetening, emollient, bulking, anti-crystallizing, and stabilizing properties.

Furthermore, sugar alcohols combine synergistically with other low-calorie sweeteners to provide a more balanced sweetness, which is comparable to sugars. Hence, owing to these unique properties, polyols are used in a number of food applications. However, high cost of production as compared to sugar is anticipated to hinder the growth of sugar alcohol market.

On the basis of type, the sorbitol segment accounted for 50.3% share in the global market in 2019. Sorbitol not only provides sweetening properties, but also texturing properties. It is an excellent humectant, softener, texturizing, and anti-crystallizing agent, hence has a wide range of applications across food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetic industries.

However, the mannitol segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to growth in applications of mannitol in the pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals industry as a sweeting agent, tablet and capsule diluent, excipient for chewable tablets, a tonicity agent, and as a bulking agent for lyophilized preparations.

On the basis of form, the powder & crystal segment was dominant in 2019 with 61.4% share in the sugar alcohol market. Powder & crystal form of sugar alcohol provides a longer shelf-life and enables easy handling, transportation, and storage. Hence, it is widely used in manufacturing of several food products, including candies, chewing gums, and bakery goods. However, the liquid & syrup segment is anticipated to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. Liquid & syrup form of sugar alcohols provide high-water solubility, hence has growing applications in pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals products.

On the basis of application, the food & beverages category was the dominant segment in 2019, with 40.2% global sugar alcohol market share. Sugar alcohols are mainly used to produce food and beverage products, owing to their sweetness and texturing properties. Recent technical advances have added to the range of sugar alcohols available for food use, hence expanded applications of these sugar replacers in diet and health-oriented foods. However, the pharmaceuticals segment is anticipated to grow at a faster rate during the sugar alcohol market forecast period.

On the basis of region, Europe was the prominent sugar alcohol market in 2019, with 38.9% of the market share. This was attributed to tremendous popularity and substantial consumption of low-calorie food & beverages in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant CAGR during the forecast period and contribute to the growth of sugar alcohol market size.

According to the sugar alcohol market analysis, the key players operating in the market include Cargill Incorporated, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Roquette Freres SA, Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co. Ltd, Tate & Lyle PLC¸ Atlantic Chemicals Trading GmbH, Associated British Foods plc (SPI Pharma) and DuPont.

Key findings of the study

By type, the sorbitol segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $1,691.70 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $2,350.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period.

By form, the powder & crystal segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $2,063.7 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $2,870.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period.

By application, the food & beverages segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $1,350.9 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $1,855.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period.

In 2019, Europe region was the most prominent market however the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.

