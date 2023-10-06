Captivating New Book "Sunrises in Motion: Photo Flip Book Where Motivation Meets Mindfulness " Soars on Amazon Charts
What vision to design this book and combine the pictures and quotes. So well done I would think the author was a poet laureate or a Pulitzer Prize winner. Pure genius.”FAIRFIELD, CONNECTICUT, USA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In just two weeks since its release, "Sunrises in Motion: A Nature Photo Flip Book Where Motivation Meets Mindfulness" by Tim Keane has witnessed a meteoric ascent on Amazon's book rankings. This clever book has firmly established itself as an enlightening quick read suitable for readers of all ages, offering inspiration and wisdom.
At the time of this release, the book has reached an astonishing #26 out of 10,000 books in Amazon's Astronomy Category. Additionally, it has earned a remarkable Top 1% ranking in not just one, but three of Amazon's book categories: Motivational, Personal Transformation, and Astronomy. To add to its accolades, "Sunrises in Motion" has been acknowledged as a Top 5 New Release in the Astronomy Category.
This book offers a unique visual journey, capturing a year’s worth of ever-changing sunrises while drawing parallels to life's unpredictability. Beyond its fun flip-book imagery, it delves deeper into the sun's metaphors and perspectives, featuring insightful quotes from iconic figures. Tim has thoughtfully categorized these perspectives into five areas, including Motivation, Discipline, Mindfulness, Inspiration, and Science.
As one reader put it, "I am overwhelmingly impressed. What vision to design this book and combine the pictures and quotes. So well done I would think the author was a poet laureate or a Pulitzer Prize winner. Pure genius."
What makes this achievement even more remarkable is that a large portion of all book proceeds goes to a nonprofit founded by Tim and his wife, Jessica. This nonprofit makes a meaningful impact on those dealing with stillborn and newborn loss across multiple Yale New Haven Health hospitals, further underscoring the book's mission of spreading light and hope.
"Sunrises in Motion" is now available on Amazon in print format only to ensure the reader gets the full experience. Whether you're a fan of nature photography, a lover of thought-provoking quotes, or simply in search of an intelligent coffee table book, this promises to leave you fulfilled.
For more information about the book and author, please visit https://a.co/d/g78IJEI or contact TSKeane12@gmail.com.
About the Author:
Tim Keane has been featured by MIT Sloan School of Management, where his coursework focused on digital business curriculum but also included neuroscience of optimizing human performance. While he’s spent much of his career in the demanding finance and tech startup domains, one of Tim’s escapes is taking in early morning sunrises often accompanied by his cold brew coffee or standup paddleboard. He approaches life as an ongoing journey of learning, adapting, and evolving. Tim lives in Connecticut with his wife and children. A large portion of all book proceeds go to the Joseph Keane Fund at Yale New Haven Health.
