Pop Sensation Destiny Malibu Launches Powerful Mental Health Anthem

American Singer and Pop Sensation Destiny Malibu Launches "Say My Name" - A Powerful Mental Health Anthem For Empowerment

'Say My Name' is more than just a song—it's an anthem for anyone who has fought inner battles and emerged stronger on the other side.” — Destiny Malibu, American singer and pop music sensation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pop music sensation Destiny Malibu is captivating audiences once again with her release of "Say My Name," a powerful anthem born from her own profound mental health journey. With nearly 1.5 M views garnered in less than three weeks, Destiny's latest offering is resonating with listeners on a universal level.

Known for her distinctive sound and deeply introspective lyrics, Destiny Malibu has never been one to shy away from addressing personal topics in her music. Drawing inspiration from her own struggles and triumphs, Destiny weaves a compelling narrative that showcases her growth and resilience. The song's lyrics, "Learning how to love the parts of me I thought were broken. Reflection in the mirror starring back with pure focus. For the first time in a year, my feet on fire for my purpose," encapsulate a journey of self-discovery and empowerment that will surely strike a chord with listeners who have faced similar challenges. "Say My Name" is more than just a song—it's an anthem for anyone who has fought inner battles and emerged stronger on the other side.

Destiny's emotive vocals and evocative lyrics are complemented by a rich production that merges contemporary pop sensibilities with an introspective edge. The music video, directed by the acclaimed duo Jaala Ruffman and Michael Easterling, adds a visually stunning dimension to the song. These directors, fresh from their feature film "Deltopia" released by Lionsgate in August, 2023, have collaborated with Destiny on seven music videos, further solidifying their creative partnership.

Destiny Malibu has consistently demonstrated her ability to connect with audiences through her music, and "Say My Name" is yet another testament to her unwavering commitment to authenticity and artistry. With its compelling narrative, catchy melodies, and heartfelt delivery, the song and visual are making a lasting impact on the pop music landscape. In addition to her music career, Destiny's passion for mental health advocacy has led her to start her own podcast available on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. Titled the "Destiny Malibu Podcast," it aims to provide support and resources for those struggling with anxiety, depression, and mental health concerns.

"Say My Name" is available on all major streaming platforms, allowing listeners to experience Destiny Malibu's unique blend of vulnerability and strength. The new music video is available on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@DestinyOfficial and on the EmBlazeTV Network - Roku, FireTV, Google TV/Android and iPhone mobile apps, Saorsa TV Network - My Music Video Channel - Roku and Amazon Fire, Otel Universe Network- Otel Music Videos - Roku, Our Mic TV - Roku, Amazon Fire, Google /Android TV and is airing on the Almen Joi’s Music Video Show - Time Warner, Charter Comm, Arroyo Channel Network and AT&T U-Verse.

Follow Destiny Malibu on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes content: Instagram: @destinymalibu Twitter: @destinymalibu Facebook: @Destinymalibuxo LinkedIn: Destiny Malibu TikTok: @destinymalibu Linktree: linktr.ee/destinymalibu. Learn more about Destiny Malibu on her official websites: destinymalibu.com and destinymalibupodcast.com.

About Destiny Malibu:

Destiny Malibu is an acclaimed pop artist known for her distinctive sound and deeply personal lyrics. With a string of successful releases and a dedicated fan base, Destiny continues to push the boundaries of pop music by infusing it with authenticity and vulnerability. "Say My Name" is the latest addition to her discography, offering a raw and introspective exploration of her mental health journey. Destiny Malibu is also the cover girl of the latest issue of Lake Las Vegas Magazine and has multiple billboards in Las Vegas announcing her upcoming song release "Say My Name."

For press inquiries, interviews, or promotional opportunities, please contact: info@destinymalibu.com.

Destiny Malibu - Official Music Video