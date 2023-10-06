Youth organisations from the Eastern Partnership countries engage in anti-corruption dialogue at Moldova’s Regional Conference

More than 30 civil society organisations (CSOs) from the Eastern Partnership countries, including six youth organisations and a Young European Ambassador from Moldova, participated in the regional conference ‘The Role of Civil Society in Good Governance, Transparency, and Anti-Corruption’ that took place in Moldova.

During the two-day event, representatives of public authorities and civil society organisations discussed regional developments, progress, and the challenges faced in promoting democratic values. They delved deeply into how corruption impacts a state’s resilience, the importance of transparency in decision-making, and the cooperation between civil society and authorities.

Within a dedicated panel for youth organisations, representatives from Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine engaged in a discussion centered on the important role of young people in preventing corruption. Throughout their dialogue, these delegates underscored several key conclusions and recommendations.

First and foremost, it became clear that corruption stands as a pressing concern among young people in all three countries – Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine. Additionally, a unanimous consensus emerged regarding the significance of integrity in fostering robust and prosperous societies. Furthermore, the participants highlighted the critical role of transparency within the organisational processes and decision-making mechanisms of youth organisations. They stressed that transparency serves as an essential foundation for ensuring the effective operation of these vital institutions, fostering trust among stakeholders, and advancing their shared objectives.

The participation of youth organsiations was possible with the support of the EU4Youth project focused on Youth Engagement and Empowerment, which was launched in July 2023.

The conference was organised with the support of the projects ‘Strengthening Civil Society in the Eastern Partnership’ and ‘Strengthening the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Mechanisms in the Republic of Moldova’, co-funded by the European Union and Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), and implemented by GIZ.